Andy Forsberg Back In Marysville Raceway Victory Lane

Petersen Media

Making a return trip to Marysville, CA on Saturday night to shake down a new engine the team acquired over the off season that they still aren’t happy with, the engines still hounded the team but Forsberg was able to grab his third win of the season.

“We have this engine we picked up that we just can’t quite get figured out,” Andy Forsberg said. “We came back up here to try and get it ironed out and everything we tried doesn’t seem to help or hurt it, so it’s been a bit frustrating, but it was a fun night of racing and great to get another win for this group.”

With 17 cars checked into the pit area on Saturday night, Forsberg timed the PHR/Wilkie Masonry/Western Traffic Supply No. 92 in third fastest in qualifying time trials.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, the Auburn, CA driver worked his way to a second place finish which again put him in the nightly redraw. Finally having a bad draw in 2026, the five pill placed Forsberg in the third row for the start of the feature event.

When the ‘A’ went green, Forsberg worked his way in fourth right away as he was patient in a race that saw quite a few stoppages. Working his way into third on the 12th lap, Forsberg jumped into second two laps later and began to pressure Billy Wallace for the race’s top spot.

In traffic, Forsberg was able to make his move on the 20th lap, as he took the lead and never looked back. Leading the rest of the way, Forsberg was able to secure his third win of the season in just his team’s fifth start.

“Like I said, with the engine issues we are trying to diagnose, this team worked hard all night long,” Forsberg said. “After the races we were able to make a few laps with a new tank and we think that was our issue, but wont know for sure until we get back racing.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Pacific Highway Rentals, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races- 5, Wins-3, Top 5’s-4, Top 10’s-5

ON TAP: Andy Forsberg and the PHR team are slated to take part in Placerville Speedway’s season opener on Saturday night.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.