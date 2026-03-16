POWRi National and West Midget Leagues to Debut at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway

From POWRi
Belleville, IL. (3/16/26) – For the first time since 2020, the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues will return to the Lone Star State, marking a historic first appearance at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. The highly anticipated debut weekend is set for Friday and Saturday, March 20–21, following an open practice session on Thursday, March 19.
The two-night event brings POWRi Midget competition to the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway, pairing the National and West Midget Leagues with the Factory Fourteen National Open Wheel 600 Series for an action-packed weekend in Fort Worth, Texas.
Thursday, March 19
Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway | Practice Night
Practice Details:
Pits Open: 10:00 AM
Pit Pass Price: $30.00
Open Practice: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602496
Buy Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505409
Friday, March 20
Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway
Divisions:
POWRi National & West Midget Leagues
NOW600 Non-Wing Micro
NOW600 A-Class Micro
NOW600 Restricted Micro
NOW600 Jr. Sprint
Times:
Pits Open: 12:00 PM
General Admission Open: 6:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 5:45 PM
Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM
Engine Heat: 6:10 PM
Hot Laps: 6:30 PM
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602328
Pricing:
General Admission: $25.00
Kids (12 & Under): $10.00
Pit Pass: $45.00
Buy Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505415
Saturday, March 21
Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway
Divisions:
POWRi National & West Midget Leagues
NOW600 Non-Wing Micro
NOW600 A-Class Micro
NOW600 Restricted Micro
NOW600 Jr. Sprint
Times:
Pits Open: 12:00 PM
General Admission Open: 6:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 5:15 PM
Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM
Engine Heat: 5:40 PM
Hot Laps: 6:00 PM
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602331
Pricing:
General Admission: $25.00
Kids (12 & Under): $10.00
Pit Pass: $45.00
Buy Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505427
Additional Information:
More details for Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, including track location and camping accommodations, can be found online at: www.texasmotorspeedway.com | 16400 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177 | (817) 255-6000
All POWRi National and West Midget League events will be streamed live from Start2Finish, with both LIVE and ON-DEMAND viewing available. For subscription information, visit www.s2ftv.com.
For continued updates, race recaps, full results, and press releases, follow POWRi online at www.powri.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.