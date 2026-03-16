POWRi National and West Midget Leagues to Debut at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (3/16/26) – For the first time since 2020, the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues will return to the Lone Star State, marking a historic first appearance at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. The highly anticipated debut weekend is set for Friday and Saturday, March 20–21, following an open practice session on Thursday, March 19.

The two-night event brings POWRi Midget competition to the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway, pairing the National and West Midget Leagues with the Factory Fourteen National Open Wheel 600 Series for an action-packed weekend in Fort Worth, Texas.

Thursday, March 19

Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway | Practice Night

Practice Details:

Pits Open: 10:00 AM

Pit Pass Price: $30.00

Open Practice: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602496

Buy Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505409

Friday, March 20

Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Restricted Micro

NOW600 Jr. Sprint

Times:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

General Admission Open: 6:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:10 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602328

Pricing:

General Admission: $25.00

Kids (12 & Under): $10.00

Pit Pass: $45.00

Buy Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505415

Saturday, March 21

Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Restricted Micro

NOW600 Jr. Sprint

Times:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

General Admission Open: 6:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:40 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602331

Pricing:

General Admission: $25.00

Kids (12 & Under): $10.00

Pit Pass: $45.00

Buy Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505427

Additional Information:

More details for Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, including track location and camping accommodations, can be found online at: www.texasmotorspeedway.com | 16400 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177 | (817) 255-6000

All POWRi National and West Midget League events will be streamed live from Start2Finish, with both LIVE and ON-DEMAND viewing available. For subscription information, visit www.s2ftv.com.

For continued updates, race recaps, full results, and press releases, follow POWRi online at www.powri.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.