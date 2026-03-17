Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Extend Prayers and Well Wishes to All Affected by Racing Tragedy

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KENNEDALE, Texas (March 17, 2026) – Big Game Motorsports extends its heartfelt prayers to the family and friends of Billy Hurt, who passed away on Saturday following a tragic accident at a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event that the team was competing in at Kennedale Speedway Park.

Fellow World Racing Group safety official Jerry Myers was also involved in the accident and is thankfully in stable condition.

“We all know that racing is a dangerous sport, but this is a sad reminder that it’s not just the drivers who are at risk,” Big Game Motorsports representative Taylor Quiring said. “We are all so grateful for the safety officials and medical personnel who are on standby at each race across the country every weekend. They are quick to spring into action with the sole intention of helping others. Billy and Jerry were heading to help someone when the tragedy occurred. We continue to pray for them, their families and those affected by the accident.”

Big Game Motorsports driver David Gravel shared the sentiment.

“We continue to pray for the WRG employees and all the fans that were in the stands,” he said. “It was a traumatic situation and a good man was lost. This will have long-term effects on people so we’ll keep praying. We’ll be missing Jerry on the road and continue to pray for him as well.”

The weekend doubleheader began on Friday with Gravel qualifying fourth quickest overall. A heat race victory and a fifth-place finish in the dash gave him the fifth starting position in the A Main.

“It was a wild night with carnage,” he said. “There were a lot of comers and goers in the feature and lead changes early on. Buddy (Kofoid) took the lead late and crashed. A lot happened in that race and we put ourselves in position. We had an opportunity with five laps to go to try to win the race. Luckily it worked out and we were able to steal it in the last corner. Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t. It worked out for us and was really to get the first win of the season.”

Gravel’s last-lap pass earned the team its first triumph of the season and moved Gravel back into sole possession of the World of Outlaws championship standings. He holds a six-point lead as the Series ventures to Oklahoma this weekend for the Sooner Stampede at Lawton Speedway in Lawton on Friday and the Creekadega 40 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa on Saturday.

Gravel has three top fives in three career World of Outlaws starts at Lawton Speedway. He placed third in 2020, fifth in 2021 and fourth last season. Saturday marks the first-ever World of Outlaws show at Creek County Speedway.

“Lawton has been a track that’s been good to me,” he said. “I haven’t been able to win yet so I’m looking forward to trying to get our first win at Lawton. And Creek County will be pretty new to all of us Outlaws guys. It’s always interesting to go to new facilities.”

QUICK RESULTS –

March 13 – Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas – Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 5 (6); Feature: 1 (5).

March 14 – Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 6 (8); Feature: Postponed (6).

SEASON STATS –

7 races, 1 win, 5 top fives, 5 top 10s, 6 top 15s, 6 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Okla., for the Sooner Stampede and Saturday at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., for the Creekadega 40 with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

BIG GAME MOTORSPORTS MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/BigGameMotorspt

DAVID GRAVEL MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/DavidGravel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidGravelRacing

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DavidGravel2

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@DavidGravel

Website: http://www.shopDGR.com

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.

2026 EVENT TICKET LINK –

To purchase tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE –

Check out all of the newest Huset’s Speedway merchandise at http://www.ShopHusets.com.