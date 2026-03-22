Dyland Bloomfield surges to Tribute to Al Hinds victory

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield got by Justyn Cox with nine laps remaining in the feature to record his first career Tribute to Al Hinds triumph on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway.

Fellow winners on opening night were defending champion Rod Oliver with the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models, Tyler Lightfoot with the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Greg Dennett with the BCRA Lightning Sprints presented by Quick Change Liquid Energy.

The victory for Bloomfield marked his second career win at Placerville Speedway after bringing home the Winged Sprint Car portion of the Triple Crown last season.

The 30-lap Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car main event began with Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox jumping into the lead. The 2023 SCCT champion looked strong early and kept the field at bay as drivers fought it out behind him.

A well-prepared surface made for some fast and furious racing at the Tribute to Al Hinds. A pair of cautions kept drivers out of traffic, but when they did reach it, things began to heat up.

Dylan Bloomfield made an excellent move to grab the top spot on lap 21 and withstood multiple restarts to take the Ed Entz checkered flag for his initial Tribute to Al Hinds victory. Cox put together a solid opening night to come home second, followed by Sacramento’s Austin Wood, Redding’s Max Mittry and Roseville’s Colby Copeland.

Rounding out the top 10 in the feature were Chance Grasty, Andy Forsberg, Seth Standley, Jake Morgan and John Clarke. Bloomfield began the evening by blistering the quarter mile in 10.499 seconds to earn the ADCO Driveline and Custom Exhaust Fast Time Award in the 23-car field.

With the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models, it was Chris Mcginnis who rocketed out to the lead and would go on to dominate the early stages of the main event.

Defending Ltd. Late Model champion Rod Oliver sliced his way into second on lap eight and began to give chase after the leader. Oliver hounded the rear of Mcginnis for several circuits, before carving his way past on lap 17.

Oliver went to on cross under the checkered flag ahead of Paul Gugliomoni, Mcginnis, Richard Brace Jr. and Anthony Slaney.

Placerville’s Tyler Lightfoot blasted out to the lead the 25-lap Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock finale as he looked for his second career win in the division.

Seven-time track champion Nick Baldwin moved to second on lap 11 and then moved in on the leader. Baldwin gave Lightfoot everything he could handle right down to the checkered flag. Lightfoot drove a magnificent race though and brought home the win ahead of Baldwin, Kevin Jinkerosn, Wayne Trimble and Kenny Bernstein.

The traveling BCRA Lightning Sprints put on a fantastic show at the Tribute to Al Hinds. Their 20-lap main event was a lightning-fast affair that saw the legendary Scott Kinney lead the initial eight circuits.

BCRA President and defending champion Greg Dennett then blasted to the top spot on lap nine and led the remaining distance for another triumph in Old Hangtown. Dakota Albright, Matt Land, Bradley Schmidt and Justin Norton rounded out the top five.

Placerville Speedway returns to action on Saturday March 28th with the Sluice Box Bonanza featuring Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints.

Results

Placerville Speedway

Tribute to Al Hinds

March 21, 2026

Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars:

1. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[2]; 2. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]; 3. 2A-Austin Wood[6]; 4. 2XM-Max Mittry[4]; 5. 7C-Colby Copeland[13]; 6. X1-Chance Grasty[9]; 7. 92-Andy Forsberg[10]; 8. 25S-Seth Standley[5]; 9. 45-Jake Morgan[8]; 10. 12J-John Clark[11]; 11. 56C-Carson Hammes[7]; 12. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[3]; 13. 21-Greg Decaires V[14]; 14. 15-Michael Sellers[12]; 15. 17J-Josh Young[20]; 16. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt[15]; 17. 93-Landon Henry[16]; 18. 24S-Izaak Sharp[17]; 19. 25-Cody Johnson[18]; 20. 56-Taylor Hall[19]