Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Sweep Oklahoma Weekend to Push Winning Streak to Three in a Row

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SAPULPA, Okla. (March 23, 2026) – It’s all clicking for Big Game Motorsports, which is coming off a sweep of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series weekend in Oklahoma.

Triumphs during the Sooner Stampede on Friday at Lawton Speedway and the Creekadega 40 on Saturday at Creek County Speedway moved David Gravel into sole possession of sixth place on the World of Outlaws wins list with 123 trips to Victory Lane. It also marked the first time in his career that he’s captured three consecutive Outlaws victories.

“It’s hard to win races,” he said. “Even though you put yourself in position doesn’t mean you’re going to win. To start the year in Volusia, we were one corner away, but just didn’t get the job done. When we left Volusia we knew we were heading to a lot of short tracks. They guys are working hard and making the car better and better.”

Gravel opened Friday’s program at the bullring in Lawton by qualifying second quickest in his group. A heat race win moved him into the dash, which he won from the outside of the front row to garner the pole position for the 35-lap main event.

“We qualified solid, ran good in the heat race and won the dash,” he said. “The bottom was worn out (to start the main event). Brady (Bacon) ran the top and showed it was the place to be in the feature. I got in line behind him. I was pacing him and seeing how the race played out. We didn’t get into too much lapped traffic because of some cautions. Midway through the race Sheldon (Haudenschild) kept poking his nose in on me. I went and poked the middle. The car stuck really good and so I was like, ‘Oh, it’s taking rubber already.’ Brady had no idea and I was able to find it before he did. I controlled the race from there.”

Gravel took the lead on Lap 19 and held the point position for the remainder of the race.

On Saturday, Gravel was on top from the start of the night at Creek County Speedway. He set quick time overall and picked up a heat race win before drawing the worst number – eight – in the dash redraw.

“I felt like we weren’t probably going to win from eighth, but thought if we could get to the next row in the dash and pick off one or two cars early in the feature, it could work out,” he said. “We finished fifth in the dash and they tilled the bottom of the track so I felt that was going to be the place to be. It all worked out as planned. The top four of us were battling back and forth. I found myself in second and was able to get the lead. I lost it in traffic and was able to gain it back with a couple to go. I had to be patient there. I didn’t get overly excited and stayed the course.”

Gravel, who moved to fourth on the opening lap, gained two positions on Lap 18 before he took the lead on Lap 23. He briefly lost the top spot in traffic on Lap 33, but regained it on Lap 36 and held on throughout the final five laps.

The strong weekend increased Gravel’s lead in the World of Outlaws championship standings to 58 points.

Up next is the KC Classic this Friday at U.S. 36 Raceway near Osborn, Mo., followed by the Tallgrass Tussle on Saturday at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan. Gravel was victorious at U.S. 36 Raceway and he finished second at 81 Speedway during his most recent visit to both tracks in 2024.

QUICK RESULTS –

March 20 – Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Okla. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (1).

March 21 – Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 5 (8); Feature: 1 (5).

SEASON STATS –

9 races, 3 wins, 7 top fives, 7 top 10s, 8 top 15s, 8 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at U.S. 36 Raceway near Osborn, Mo., for the KC Classic and Saturday at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., for the Tallgrass Tussle with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

BIG GAME MOTORSPORTS MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/BigGameMotorspt

DAVID GRAVEL MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/DavidGravel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidGravelRacing

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DavidGravel2

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@DavidGravel

Website: http://www.shopDGR.com

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.

2026 EVENT TICKET LINK –

To purchase tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE –

Check out all of the newest Huset’s Speedway merchandise at http://www.ShopHusets.com.