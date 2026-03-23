First Night Race Is Friday At Williams Grove Speedway, 358 Sprints To Make Season Debut

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The first race under the lights for 2026 at Williams Grove Speedway will take place this Friday night, March 27 at 7:30 pm, on Fast Tees Apparel Night.

Slated to be in action is the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

The event will be the first oval contest of the season for the 358s.

The official apparel company of Williams Grove Speedway, Fast Tees will be giving away 200 FREE shirts at the infield novelty stand on Friday night.

The giveaways will take place on a first come, first serve basis starting when gates open at 5:30 pm.

The defending opening day winner for the 358 sprints at the Grove is Dylan Norris.

Lance Dewease won the 2026 season opener for the 410 sprints at the track on March 22.

Friday’s races at Williams Grove will find drivers in both sprint divisions drawing for starting positions in the heats.

The month of April will kickoff on Friday, April 3 on Kids Easter Night, sponsored by J & S Classics and Hoseheads.com.

The first 100 youth ages 12 and under entering the frontstretch gate will get a FREE Easter treat.

Another show of 410 and 358 sprint racing is on the agenda.

Adult general admission for March 27 is $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.