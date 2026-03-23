MISSISSIPPI / ALABAMA SPRINTS SET FOR MOBILE RETURN

March 24, 2026 – The Mississippi / Alabama sprints are set to kick off the 2026 season this Saturday night March 28 at Mobile International Speedway (MIS) in Irvington, Alabama.

Winged sprint car racing returned to MIS last April 26 after a six-year hiatus. Tampa, Florida’s Johnny Gilbertson won that event in front of a packed house. The popularity of the sprint car return to MIS led to an additional two more races last year.

Race organizer Fred Fayard, who was responsible for organizing the return, sought to add even more races in 2026 at MIS. A schedule of four races at MIS was initially announced at the first of the year with the possibility of even more events.

Fayard encouraged a group of 360-winged sprint cars from the Mississippi / Alabama area to band together for regular winged sprint car racing at MIS in 2026 and beyond. Long range plans include adding another track or two as car count increases.

The events will be 360 winged where no points will be accumulated, and no champion will be crowned at the conclusion of year. The events will pay $2,000 to win and $500 to start. The events are being organized to be run with the emphasis on having fun.

A strong field of nearly 20 cars representing five states is expected for the season opener Saturday. There were three different winners of the three races contested in 2025. A competitive event with a possible new winner is anticipated.

EXPECTED ENTRIES (As of 3/23/26)

8 – Shane Reavis – Byram, MS

12 – TBA

13 – Toff Fayard – Biloxi, MS

18 – Dave Mader III – Irvington, AL

21 – Butch David – Geismar, LA

27 – Chase Wood Jr. – Mobile, AL

32 – Joey Schmidt – Bee Branck, AR

51 – Ryan Adema – Ft. Meyers, FL

56 – Ricky Johnson – Vancleave, MS

61 – Sean Wimpee – Mobile, AL

67 – Scotty Adema – Ft. Meyers, FL

77 – Francis Crowder – Panama City, FL

83 – Blake Carrier – Amite, LA

86 – JJ Dutton – Lutz, FL

88 – Brandon Blenden – Gulfport, MS

121 – Todd Bliss –