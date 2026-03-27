Williams Grove Cancels March 27

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –Soggy conditions and the expected cold race time temperatures for Friday night have caused Williams Grove Speedway officials to cancel the March 27 racing program.

Fast Tees Night, which was slated for March 27, will now be next Friday, April 3, along with Kids Easter Night.

Sponsored by Hoseheads.com and J & S Classics, the first 100 youth ages 12 and under who enter the frontstretch grandstand gate on April 3 will get a FREE Easter treat.

And Fast Tees, the official apparel supplier of Williams Grove Speedway, will give away 200 FREE Williams Grove t-shirts to the first 200 fans at the infield novelty stand, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The April 3 race will now serve as the first race under the lights for the 2026 season with the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars in action along with the season debut of the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

Action gets underway at 7:30 pm with gates opening at 5:30.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok or Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.