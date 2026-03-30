Night Racing Starts Friday At Williams Grove, 358 Sprints Open Season

By Shawn Beouse

Mechanicsburg – The next race at Williams Grove Speedway is coming up Friday night, April 3 when the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints take center stage on Kids Easter Night and Fast Tees Apparel Night. .

Action gets underway at 7:30 pm.

Sponsored by Hoseheads.com and J & S Classics, the first 100 youth ages 12 and under to enter the frontstretch admission gate will get a FREE Easter treat.

And Fast Tees, the official apparel supplier of Williams Grove Speedway, will give away 200 FREE Williams Grove t-shirts to the first 200 fans at the infield novelty stand, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Gates open at 5:30.

Slated to be in action is the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

The event will be the first oval contest of the season for the 358s.

The defending opening day winner for the 358 sprints at the Grove is Dylan Norris.

Lance Dewease won the 2026 season opener for the 410 sprints at the track on March 22.

The March 27 racing program was cancelled due to weather.

Friday’s races at Williams Grove will find drivers in both sprint divisions drawing for starting positions in the heat races and for the front few rows to start the main events.

Adult general admission for April 3 is $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.