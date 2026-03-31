Advanced Lubricants, PennGrade Oil Partnership Continues with Distribution Across All Three Divisions at Oswego Speedway

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (March 27, 2026) – Oswego Speedway is pleased to welcome back Advanced Lubricants and PennGrade Oil as a valued partner for the 2026 season, continuing a longstanding relationship that provides added contingency awards for competitors across all three weekly divisions at the Steel Palace.

Through this partnership, PennGrade Oil will replace Driven Racing Oil as the distributed product for the 2026 season, with cases of PennGrade Oil once again set to be awarded throughout the year, enhancing weekly incentives for teams competing in the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified divisions.

As part of the agreement, the distribution structure remains consistent with previous seasons. Awards will include cases of oil for all Novelis Supermodified heat race winners and feature winners, as well as feature winners in both the Pathfinder Bank SBS and Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified divisions. These bonuses will be awarded at all weekly events throughout the 2026 season, in addition to Classic Weekend competition, adding further value to heat race wins and podium finishes across the board.

“We’re excited to have Penn Grade Oil back on board for 2026,” said Caylee Demm of Oswego Speedway. “It’s been a pleasure working with Mike from Advance Lubricants, and we’re looking forward to another season of this partnership. This contingency continues to make heat race wins and podium finishes a little more valuable for teams in all divisions. Thanks again to Mike for his continued support of Oswego Speedway.”

In addition to the on-track contingency program, PennGrade Oil branding will continue to be featured at Oswego Speedway, with updated billboard signage planned for the upcoming season.

Oswego Speedway’s historic 75th Anniversary Season kicks off on Opening Night, Saturday, May 30. The program will feature the Oswego Super Challenge opener for the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds in a 50-lap, $6,000-to-win main event, along with the highly anticipated Pathfinder Bank SBS Ray Hedger Memorial, a 33-lap special paying $1,333 to win. The Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodifieds will also begin their season with a 30-lap feature paying $2,000 to win, while the Classic Asphalt Modified Series will appear with a 10-lap exhibition.