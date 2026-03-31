HOLLINGSWORTH, SANTOS, SINK TO LITTLE 500 HALL OF FAME

(ANDERSON, IND.) The Little 500 Hall of Fame inductee Class of 2026 will include three individuals who have made a significant impact on the race in recent years. Shane Hollingsworth, Bobby Santos III, and David Sink will be inducted into the Little 500 Hall of Fame during the 36th annual induction ceremony on Wednesday evening, May 20.

Hollingsworth, an Indianapolis native now living in West Lafayette, Indiana, made 17 Little 500 starts from 2009 to 2025, with a runner-up finish in 2020. He has scored five top-5 finishes and led four races for a total of 383 laps. Hollingsworth’s total of 5,930 laps completed places him seventh among all Little 500 competitors. Hollingsworth has become a Little 500 icon in recent years aboard the V6-powered sprinter fielded by Nolen Racing.

Santos, a native of Franklin, Massachusetts who now lives in Fishers, Indiana, was the Little 500 winner in 2020. He scored five top-5 finishes in 12 starts from 2014 to 2025, and led 424 laps of 4,603 laps completed. He earned the Little 500 pole position in 2015. Since 2015 Santos has enjoyed a long tenure with car owner and fellow Little 500 Hall of Fame inductee Dick Fieler.

Sink, a lifelong resident of Anderson, Indiana, has for the past 30-plus years been the driving force in the preservation of Little 500 history. An accomplished photographer, Sink led efforts to collect and assemble data, images, and Little 500 memorabilia dating back to the inaugural race in 1949. It was Sink’s efforts from 2011 to 2021 that kept the Little 500 Hall of Fame going.

The induction ceremony will take place on Wednesday evening, May 20 in the fan pavilion at Anderson Speedway. A social hour begins at 5 p.m., with dinner provided by Tin Plate Fine Foods at 6 p.m. Inductions will immediately follow.

Tickets for the ceremony are available at Little 500 Hall of Fame – Anderson Speedway – Anderson – May 20, 2026 or by calling Anderson Speedway at (765) 642-0206. Armbands purchased for Wednesday’s practice session will also grant entrance to the induction ceremony and dinner.