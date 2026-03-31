Insinger Performance Boosts 70th Budweiser International Classic 200 with $1,500 in Halfway Bonuses

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (March 27, 2026) – As Oswego Speedway prepares to celebrate its historic 75th Anniversary Season and the 70th running of the Budweiser International Classic 200, track officials are proud to announce the continuation of a valued partnership with Insinger Performance.

Insinger Performance will once again post lucrative halfway bonuses for the Novelis Supermodified division during Classic Weekend, contributing $1,500 in awards for the sport’s most prestigious event. The halfway leader of the Budweiser International Classic 200 will receive a $1,000 bonus, while the second-place driver at halfway will earn $500.

These bonuses will be awarded during the historic 70th edition of the Classic, set for Sunday, September 6, serving as the season finale of the Oswego Super Challenge – a five-race series highlighting both top win and tail wing Supermodified competition throughout the 2026 season.

“We’re proud to have Insinger Performance continue their support of Oswego Speedway and especially the Budweiser International Classic 200,” said track owner John Torrese. “This program adds more value to what is already our most lucrative race of the season. Bonuses at the halfway point give teams something extra to race for and bring even more excitement to the event. We encourage everyone to support Insinger Performance and thank Bruce Insinger for his continued dedication to ou Speedway.”

A longtime leader in fueling the racing industry, Insinger Performance has been a trusted supplier for nearly 40 years. The company is the number one supplier of 99.9% methanol in the Northeast United States, servicing both the racing and oil and gas industries. In addition to methanol, Insinger Performance distributes Sunoco, VP, and Stinger race fuels, along with diesel, heating oil, gasoline, and more.

For more information on Insinger Performance, visit InsingerPerformanceInc.com.

Additional details surrounding the 75th Anniversary Season, 70th Budweiser Classic Weekend, and Oswego Super Challenge will be released in the coming weeks.