Oswego Super Challenge $25,000 Points Fund and Pill Draw Sponsors Announced; Five-Race Series Opens May 30

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (March 26, 2026) – Oswego Speedway officials have officially unveiled a lucrative $25,000 points fund for the 2026 Oswego Super Challenge, along with a strong list of Pill Draw Sponsors supporting the five-race series set to highlight the Speedway’s 75th Anniversary Season.

The Oswego Super Challenge, which combines both ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodified events and tail wing Novelis Supermodified marquee races, will reward teams competing across all five events with a top-10 points fund again totaling $25,000. The champion of the series will earn $5,000, with hefty payouts extending through the top 10 positions.

In addition, a special Classic Weekend contingency has been established, awarding $5,000 to the top three finishers in the Budweiser International Classic 200 who have competed in all five Oswego Super Challenge events. That bonus structure will pay $2,500 to the highest finisher, $1,500 for second, and $1,000 for third.

The Challenge will officially get underway on Opening Night, Saturday, May 30, with the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds competing in a 50-lap, $6,000-to-win feature.

“It’s really incredible to see the level of support we’ve continued to received for this program,” said Challenge Promoter, John Nicotra. “The people and businesses stepping up for the Oswego Super Challenge – especially our Pill Draw Sponsors – are what make programs like this possible for the competitors. Their commitment speaks volumes about the strength of the Challenge and what Oswego Speedway means to so many. We’re proud to have them involved and encourage everyone to support them whenever possible.”

The Pill Draw Sponsorship program once again features a wide range of supporters, including Peaceful Living Home Sales, Caruso Tax & Accounting, C’s Beverage, J&S Paving, Paul’s Big M Supermarket, Oswego Quality Carpet, Vashaw’s Collision, Lighthouse Lanes, D&S Landscaping, Chris Nelson Insurance, Orange Crate Brewing, Lindsey Aggregates, Scotty’s Towing, J&A Mechanical, Gord Hooper ‘In memory of George, Dave and Jimmy, Top Quality Construction, Pat Nelson, Denise Tesoriero in memory of Terry Strong, Frank Clavelli in memory of Amy and Frank Sr., Billy Barlow, RAM Engineering, Gibby’s Irish Pub, Howard’s Hoses, and Michael DeCare.

One week after the 75th Season Kickoff, the Oswego Super Challenge will continue with the 60-lap Jim Shampine Memorial on Saturday, June 6, paying $5,000 to win. The series resumes later in the summer with the second ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodified event on Saturday, August 8, another 50-lap, $6,000-to-win feature.

One week later, on Saturday, August 15, the 39th annual Mr. Novelis Supermodified will take center stage, offering a $10,000 payday to the winner, before the Challenge concludes with the historic 70th running of the Budweiser International Classic 200 on Sunday, September 6.

With additional bonuses, contingencies, and participation incentives expected to be announced in the coming weeks, interest in the Oswego Super Challenge continues to build among teams planning to compete in all five events.

More updates on the Oswego Super Challenge – including confirmed entrants, new participating teams, and additional partners – will be released in the near future.