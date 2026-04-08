Big Trophy Night set for Placerville

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Action returns to the El Dorado County Fairgrounds bullring of Placerville Speedway under the management of Russell Motorsports Inc. this Saturday during Coors Light Big Trophy Night.

The evening of family fun marks point race number three in the Berco Building Materials/ Hoosier Tires championship season. All four of the track regulars will be in competition this weekend.

It doesn’t get better than grabbing an ice-cold Coors Light at the Cold Zone, hanging with your closest racing friends in the stands and watching the famed Placerville red clay shoot through the air during hot laps. Coors Light is the “Official Beer of Saturday Night Racing” at Placerville Speedway.

Main event winners on Saturday go home with the perpetual six-foot tall trophies as is tradition on Coors Light Big Trophy Night.

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg claimed his 77th career Placerville triumph during the most recent championship point race on March 28th. He leads the Thompson’s Winged 360 standings after two events and will be gunning to add another win on Big Trophy Night.

Seth Standley, Carson Hammes, Jake Morgan and Justyn Cox make up the top five in the early season points. Hammes brough home a strong runner-up result two weeks back.

The Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models make their second appearance of the season on Saturday. Defending track champion Rod Oliver earned the win on opening night over Paul Gugliomoni and Chris McGinnis.

The Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks are amped up for point race number three this weekend. Oakley’s Nick Baldwin raced to his 40th career Placerville Speedway win at the most recent show.

The Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks featured an outstanding finish in their main event last time out. Young Noah LaPoint was able to slice to the inside of Howard Miller and edge him out at the line for the exciting win.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during Coors Light Big Trophy Night will be General Admission on Saturday April 11th, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost just $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-041126

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, ADCO Driveline Qualifying and racing to follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2026 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X by following us https://x.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday April 11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Coors Light Big Trophy Night

Saturday April 18: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, BCRA/WMR Midget Super Series and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Gold Strike Calamity presented by Solace Enterprises

Saturday April 25: Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Tilford Tribute

Friday May 1: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Ultimate Sprint Car Series | 8th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Building Materials

Saturday May 2: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Ultimate Sprint Car Series | 8th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Building Materials