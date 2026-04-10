Speedway Motors Spring Jackpot Coming to Eagle

By Brian Walker

Mooresville, N.C. (APRIL 8, 2026) – Speedway Motors, a manufacturer, retailer, and distributor of high-quality automotive parts and racing products, has partnered with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing to present the Speedway Motors Spring Jackpot when the national 410 winged sprint car series makes its first stop of the 2026 season at Eagle Raceway on Tuesday, April 21.

The Speedway Motors Spring Jackpot will be the second High Limit event this season simulcast live on both FS1 and FloRacing. It comes as the series posts record viewership with more than 630,000 viewers over the first four events.

“Racing has always been at the core of Speedway Motors,’ said Betsy Grindlay, Vice President of Speedway Motors. “Supporting the Speedway Motors Spring Jackpot is about standing behind the racers, fans, and tracks that make our favorite sport what it is. We’re proud to work with High Limit Racing and be part of a great night of racing at Eagle Raceway.”

Since 1952, Speedway Motors has provided racers with quality parts to push the limits. Racing is a critical part of their past, present, and future, and Speedway Motors stays involved by sponsoring sanctioning bodies, racing venues and special events like the Spring Jackpot.

“Speedway Motors own history is rooted in Speedy Bill, motorsports and the literal need for speed,” said Kendra Jacobs, Chief Marketing Officer at Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing. “Today, the products that Speedway Motors manufacture and sell continue to fuel the passion of automotive enthusiasts around the world. All of us at High Limit are looking forward to shining a spotlight on their brand and their team members on FS1.”

At Eagle Raceway, stop by the Speedway Motors tent to win a prize and connect with their team. To learn more about the history of Speedway Motors, shop their online store or join their team, visit www.speedwaymotors.com. You can also stay up to date with all things Speedway Motors by following the company on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X and Pinterest.

Pit passes, reserved and general admission tickets for the April 21 Speedway Motors Spring Jackpot, race No. 2 of the 2026 Roto-Rooter Midweek Series, are available for pre-purchase online.

Follow @HighLimitRacing on X, Facebook, and Instagram to stay up-to-date with series information including news, event updates, ticketing information, and more. You can also receive news directly to your phone by following Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing on the MyRacePass app or to your email inbox by signing up for the High Roller Report newsletter here.

If you can’t join Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing at Eagle Raceway for the Speedway Motors Spring Jackpot, every lap will air live on FloRacing beginning at 6:30pm, ET, 7:30pm, CT. FS1’s live broadcast will begin with the start of heat race action at 8pm, ET/7pm, CT.

About Speedway Motors Inc.

Speedway Motors is a manufacturer, retailer and distributor of high-quality automotive parts and racing products. Since 1952, Speedway Motors has been committed to providing a broad selection of high-quality, affordable automotive parts—delivered quickly, efficiently and without any hassles. Their products and expert advice are available to customers by calling 1.800.979.0122, online or at retail stores in Lincoln, Neb. and Tolleson, Ariz.

About High Limit Racing

Founded by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and six-time national sprint car series champion Brad Sweet, High Limit Racing is a premier sprint car series in the United States. High Limit Racing’s mission is to improve the sprint car ecosystem and create growth opportunities for drivers, teams, and tracks, all while providing highly entertaining, time efficient events. High Limit Racing events are streamed live on FloRacing, with select events also on FS1, Amazon Prime, The Roku Channel and The NASCAR Channel. For more information, visit highlimitracing.com.