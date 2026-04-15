Gold Strike Calamity next up at Placerville Speedway Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The Thunder in the Foothills championship season continues this Saturday April 18th at Placerville Speedway, with an exciting trio of Open Wheel divisions, joined by the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks.

After a rainout last weekend, the El Dorado County Fairgrounds bullring is set to resume the Berco Building Materials/ Hoosier Tire/ Coors Light point season at the Gold Strike Calamity presented by Solace Enterprises.

Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with the band Mix-Up and discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer at the Cold Zone.

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg claimed his 77th career Placerville triumph during the most recent championship point race on March 28th. He leads the Thomspon’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 standings after two events and will be gunning to add another win at the Gold Strike Calamity.

Seth Standley, Carson Hammes, Jake Morgan and Justyn Cox make up the top five in the early season points. Hammes brough home a strong runner-up result three weeks back.

The Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks are amped up for point race number three this weekend. Oakley’s Nick Baldwin raced to his 40th career Placerville Speedway victory at the most recent show. By doing so, he became second on the all-time win list at the track.

The Bay Cities Racing Association/ Western Midget Racing California Midget Super Series gets its season underway on Saturday at the Gold Strike Calamity presented by Solace Enterprises. It marks the lone Midget event at Placerville Speedway, prior to the November running of the Hangtown 100.

The BCRA Lightning Sprints put on a fantastic show during their opener at Placerville on March 21st. BCRA President and defending champion Greg Dennett blasted to the top spot on lap nine and led the remaining distance for another triumph in Old Hangtown.

This Saturday is Solace Enterprises Night at the Races. Solace has joined the sponsor family at the track in 2026, and we look forward to welcoming them this weekend.

Solace Enterprises proudly serves Sacramento and surrounding counties, providing reliable HVAC, plumbing, and energy solutions tailored to commercial properties.

With over 30 years of experience, Solace Enterprises stays ahead of industry trends to offer the most advanced solutions. As a true “one -stop shop,” they handle everything from installations to repair. To learn more about Solace Enterprises simply visit https://solace-ent.com/

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during the Gold Strike Calamity will be General Admission this Saturday April 18th, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost just $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-041826

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, ADCO Driveline Qualifying and racing to follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2026 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X by following us https://x.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday April 18: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, BCRA/WMR Midget Super Series and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Gold Strike Calamity presented by Solace Enterprises

Saturday April 25: Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Tilford Tribute

Friday May 1: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Ultimate Sprint Car Series | 8th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Building Materials

Saturday May 2: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Ultimate Sprint Car Series | 8th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Building Materials