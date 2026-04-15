USAC TRIVIA NIGHT THIS FRIDAY, APRIL 17

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (April 14, 2026)………Test your USAC knowledge and support the racing community at USAC Trivia Night on Friday, April 17 from 7-10pm Eastern at USAC Headquarters, located at 4910 W. 16th Street in Speedway, Indiana.

Pre-register for the event now at https://www.raceaid.fund/raceaidevents/raceaid-trivia-night. You can also show up on the night of the event and pay your admission at the door.

For $15 per person, you can win prizes by playing trivia games throughout the night with questions pertaining to USAC racing history! Food and drinks will be served and good company will be on hand.

If you are joining us, be sure to come with a charged up cell phone in order to play the games. If you do not have a cell phone, there will be a paper option available.

USAC star Mitchel Moles confirmed he’ll be in attendance, while more drivers have submitted prizes for the USAC trivia winners.

All proceeds benefit USAC RaceAid to supporting racers in times of need.

USAC RaceAid provided over $70,000 of support in 2025. These events allow USAC RaceAid to continue to continue to aid racers in need.

Included among the prizes are Indianapolis Grand Prix suite tickets, Indianapolis 500 qualifications tickets, gift cards, signed memorabilia, car panels, visors, gloves, USAC merchandise, and much more!

Since 1959, the United States Auto Club Benevolent Foundation (now USAC RaceAid) has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured and/or need assistance. USAC RACEAID also provides support to surviving family members with immediate and ongoing expenses. Over the years, the foundation has provided millions of dollars to help members and their families in times of need. The needs, whether small or large, never cease.

To donate to USAC RaceAid, please visit www.RaceAid.Fund.