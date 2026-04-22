2026 USAC HALL OF FAME TICKETS ON SALE NOW

From USAC

Join us for the 2026 USAC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday, July 1!

The event will take place at USAC Headquarters located at 4910 W 16th St. Speedway, Indiana 46224.

A luncheon ticket is required and must be reserved in advance at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2026-hof-ceremony. Tickets will be available at will call.

The luncheon starts at noon Eastern. The hall of fame ceremony is slated to begin after the luncheon at 1:00pm and is open to the public at this time.

USAC’s 13th hall of fame class includes officials Jack Beckley and John Cooper, plus car owner Blackie Fortune, promoter Sam Nunis, as well as drivers Johnny Parsons, George Snider and Tom Sneva.

The 2026 USAC Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held between race days during the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Championship at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

﻿USAC headquarters are located just across the street from turn one of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.