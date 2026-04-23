WINGED SPRINT CARS RETURN TO MOBILE INTERNATIONAL THIS SATURDAY

From MIS

April 23, 2026 – Irvington, Alabama – The Mississippi / Alabama Winged Sprints will be back in action this Saturday night April 25 when they return to Mobile International Speedway for the second of four appearances in 2026. The historic ½ mile high-banked southern Alabama speedway has played host to winged sprint cars regularly the past two seasons.

In four previous appearances of winged sprint cars to MIS dating back to last season, a Florida owned car has won all but one main event. Todd Bliss is the only non-Florida car to have found victory lane at MIS during this time.

Langley, British Columbia, Canada driver Aaron Willison was victorious the last time MIS hosted winged sprint cars on March 28. Willison debuted a new car of his own design for Tampa, Florida car owners Ken & Theresa Statham.

The good news for the locals is the fact that no Central Florida teams are expected to compete this Saturday. Drivers from Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana will make up the core group of expected entrants for this Saturday’s event.

Drivers expected to compete include Todd Bliss, Branden Blenden, Butch David, Chase Wood Jr., Sean Whimpee, Francis Crowder, Joey Schmidt, and Chase Wood Sr., among many others.

The 25-lap 360 winged sprint car event will pay $2,000 to win and $500 to start.