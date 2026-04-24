SEVERAL 360 BONUSES UP FOR GRABS AT MSR / SOUTHERN SPRINTS CO-SANCTION

From Tony Roberts

April 23, 2026 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Must See Racing Sprint Series presented by Perfit-Parts,Com and BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series officials today jointly announced that several 360 bonuses will be up for grabs the weekend of their co-sanctioned events May 8-9.

The events are being ran as open 410 races under Must See Racing rules. But due to the fact that there will be a number of 360 cars that compete with the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series, and local cars in the area, over $2,400 in 360 bonuses will be up for grabs at the conclusion of the weekend.

The weekend will kick off with an open practice at Anderson Motor Speedway in Anderson, South Carolina on Thursday May 7. The following evening will see a complete program of racing at the same track. The weekend will conclude on Saturday May 9 when both series visit Cordele Motor Speedway in Cordele, Georgia for the first time. Both races will pay full points for Must See Racing while no points will be awarded to Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series competitors towards their championship chase.

The 360 bonuses will be awarded by both series at the conclusion of the weekend based on a two-race weekend point average. Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series 360 cars will be eligible for $1,000 to the weekend’s highest points earner. A $250 bonus will be awarded to the second and third highest points earners after the two races. You must be a Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series member using a 360 engine to be eligible for these bonuses.

All non-Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series 360 competitors will be eligible for bonuses put up by Must See Racing. A $400 bonus to the weekends highest two-race points earner will be up for grabs with second and third place drivers picking up $250 for accumulating the second and third highest weekend points total. A driver will not be able to claim bonuses from both series, only the series they are registered with.

The weekend will officially kick off the 2026 Must See Racing 2026 season under the direction of new series owner Tony Roberts. It will be the third and fourth races off the 2026 Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series schedule. This will be the third time in the past three seasons that both groups have worked together to co-sanction races.

For more information on these events please visit http://www.mustseeracing.com.