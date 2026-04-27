ALPINE BUILDING SUPPLY POSTS $2,000 BONUS TO A PA DRIVER THAT TOPS HIGH LIMIT 410 SPRINT FIELD TUESDAY, MAY 19 AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA April 26, 2026 . . . . . . . . . . . . .The 37th season of the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder on the Hill Racing Series at the Grandview Speedway will open Tuesday night, May 19 when Levan Machine & Truck Equipment & RICH MAR Florist present the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Roto-Rooter Midweek 410 Sprints. A star-filled list of entries is expected to include Ryan Timms, Tyler Courtney, Klye Larson, Tanner Thorson, Aaron Reutzel and defending High Limit Champion Rico Abreu. And there will be more, plenty more to come.

Be sure to order your Advance tickets now at HIGHLIMITRACING.COM Advance ticket holders will enter the grandstand through the first turn gate as we did the prior three years. This process goes extremely quick and smooth and allows all advance ticket holders to select their seats prior to general admission tickets going on sale. On race night, gates will open at 4:30 PM for Advance ticket holders, with general admission tickets going on sale at 5 PM at the main entrance. In the event of rain, Wednesday night, May 20 will be the rain date. Following opening ceremonies, heat race qualifying will take the green flag at 7:35 PM.

Once again Alpine Building Supply of Schuylkill Haven, PA will post a $2,000 winner bonus if the race winner is a Pennsylvania driver. That would make the top prize worth $22,000 to win the 35 lap Hodnett Cup 410 High Limit Sprint feature. Brent Marks collected the Alpine bonus in 2024. Alpine Building Supply is part of the Pioneer group of companies led by President and Owner Bob Greene.

Alpine Building Supply offers all your building needs from roofing and siding to lumber, tools, and everything in between. Alpine Building Supply accommodates builders, homeowners and the Do It Yourself enthusiasts! Visit Alpine Building Supply at 696 South Route 183 in Schuylkill Haven, PA and say hello to Manager Matt Greene. Also, feel free to shop online at alpinebuildingsupply.com

Alpine Building Supply will have a grandstand display/set-up to meet you the race fan so be sure to stop by. They will also have available a special edition of an Alpine Thunder on the Hill Racing Series shirt. The shirt will showcase a 410 Sprint, a Non-Wing 410 Sprint and a 358 Modified on the back with the Alpine Building Supply logo placed on the front of the shirt. In addition, all profits from the sale of these shirts will be donated to the Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County. Big Impact Group is a mentoring program helping Schuylkill County youth for over 35 years. Through the dedication of our volunteers and strong community support we are able to make this program successful.

The image depicts a rugged, off-road vehicle, likely a snowmobile or ATV, with a mountainous and alpine motif, adorned in a beige, earthy shade. AI-generated content may be incorrect.Based on availability, shirts will be sold at other locations where Alpine Building Supply will be on display. Shirts will be $20 up to XL and $25 for larger sizes. Be sure to stop by the Alpine Building Supply and purchase your Alpine Thunder on the Hill shirt and support a worthy cause.

Watch for Alpine Building Supply to have a strong presence at all Thunder on the Hill events with some additional surprises soon to be announced.

The Hodnett Cup is dedicated to Greg Hodnett, a feature winner, multiple champion and star of the PA Posse who lost his life in a racing accident in 2018. The Hodnett Cup is an actual trophy that belonged to Greg and each year, the event winners’ name is added to the cup. Previous winners of the Hodnett Cup at Grandview include Danny Dietrich (2019) , Aaron Reutzel (2020), Kyle Larson (2021), Rico Aberu in 2022, 2023 and Logan Schuchart invaded and won the $10,000 prize in the 2024 running of the event. Rain stopped the show from taking place in 2025.

The May 19 event at Grandview will be the fourth visit by High Limit Racing, a series owned by Brad Sweet and NASCAR star Kyle Larson. Thunder on the Hill and Grandview Speedway were proudly one of just twelve tracks in the country selected to host this organization in their first season in 2023. Another first for Thunder on the Hill is the May 19 show is one of just six High Limit events that will be presented on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) in 2026. Both FS1 and FloRacing will air the High Limit 410 Sprints placing the Grandview one-third mile high-banked dirt oval in Bechtelsville, PA on the National stage. Estimated viewing may exceed 350,000.

At all Thunder Shows be sure to look for Ms. Thunder on the Hill Maddie Stephens joined by Thunder Girls Alyssa Holmes and Samantha Maguire. The team of Thunder Girls are there to assist you in numerous ways including the Inside/Out Promotion, Pit Tours, special give aways and to celebrate with the event winners in victory lane.

The Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder Series will continue with the opening night of the 19th Annual Amsoil USAC Non-Wing Sprints Eastern Storm National Tour plus 358 Modifieds on Tuesday night, June 16 with a 7:30 PM starting time. Thunder on the Hill and Grandview Speedway were the nucleus of the creation of the USAC Eastern Storm, and it is so fitting that they would again host the opening event of the Eastern Storm.

Alpine Building Supply is the race night sponsor as the top National non-wing sprint racers chase the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment $12,000 to win USAC Series Point Fund. This event is the Jesse Hockett Classic, a 40-lap feature paying $6,000 to the winner in a tribute to Jesse Hockett. The Grandview 358 Modifieds will be on the racing program taking part in a series of qualifying events highlighted by a 30-lap feature paying $3,000 to win. Alpine Building Supply will again post a $2,000 bonus for a first time Thunder Modified feature winner. $5,000 to win 30 laps for your first Thunder win is a treat and Alex Yancowski and Eric Kormann both pocketed the Alpine bonus in previous years.

The Thunder finale is set for Tuesday night, June 30 when the Red Robin Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series and the 358 Modifieds team up for a spectacular doubleheader. Start time is 7:30 PM with the 410 Sprints opening with time trials at 7 PM followed by a series of qualifying events leading up to the 35-lap feature paying $10,000 to win. The 358 Modifieds will also compete in qualifying events and a 30-lap feature paying $3,000 to win. Once again, Alpine Building Supply will post a $2,000 bonus to any first time Thunder Modified feature winner.

The 358 Modifieds will follow the weekly Grandview Speedway car specifications.

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment

THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 2026

ONLY AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY

TUESDAY, MAY 19 7:35 PM

(Rain Date: Wednesday, May 20)

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Presents

RICH MAR FLORIST

INTERSTATE BATTERIES HIGH LIMIT RACING 410 SPRINTS

ROTO ROOTER MIDWEEK SERIES

The Hodnett Cup $20,000 TO WIN 35 Laps

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME PA WINNERS BONUS

Advance tickets for the High Limits www.HIGHLIMITRACING.com

7:35 PM Heat race qualifying.

TUESDAY JUNE 16 7:30 PM

ALPINE Building Supplies

Presents

AMSOIL USAC NON-WING SPRINTS NATIONAL TOUR

YOKOHAMA EASTERN STORM PRESENTED BY

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC 40 LAPS $6,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

TUESDAY, JUNE 30 7:30 PM

PENNSYLVANIA 410 SPRINT SPEED WEEK SERIES $10,000 to Win!

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill