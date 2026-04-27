POWRi National & West Midget Leagues Spring Shuffle at Sweet Springs

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/27/26) – High-speed midget momentum heads to Missouri as the POWRi National Midget League and POWRi West Midget League converge on Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex for the Spring Shuffle on May 1–2.

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The two-night event marks the first of two annual stops in 2026, delivering relentless, side-by-side open-wheel action on the tight 1/8-mile oval.

Friday, May 1 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 Restricted Micro

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 Jr Sprint

Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:10 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Prices:

Adult GA: $20.00

Senior/Military: $15.00

Youth (6–12): $10.00

Kids (5 & Under): FREE

Pit Pass: $40.00

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/598839

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505439

Saturday, May 2 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 Restricted Micro

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 Jr Sprint

Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:10 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps

Prices:

Adult GA: $20.00

Senior/Military: $15.00

Youth (6–12): $10.00

Kids (5 & Under): FREE

Pit Pass: $40.00

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/598842

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505457

For additional information, including points and driver profiles, visit www.sweetspringsraceway.com | 12917 Saline 127 Hwy | Sweet Springs, MO 65351

Catch the action LIVE & ON-DEMAND on Start2Finish TV at www.s2ftv.com.

Entering its fourteenth season, the National Open Wheel 600 Series continues to sanction premier micro sprint racing nationwide. Learn more at www.NOW600Series.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.powri.com and on social media @POWRi_Racing.