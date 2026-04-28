Placerville Speedway hosts two big nights of Sprint Car racing this weekend

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…One of the most anticipated shows of the season at Placerville Speedway converges this Friday and Saturday, when Berco Building Materials presents the $8,000-to-win “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend.”

Along with the Hangtown 100 in November, the Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend is one of just two multi-night outings for Winged Sprint Cars this season at Placerville Speedway.

The Nor*Cal Posse Shootout has featured no shortage of excitement over the last several years. The Winged 360 Sprint Car portion this Friday May 1st will hand out $5,000-to-win, while Saturday’s finale on May 2nd dishes out a solid $8,000-to-win.

Sharing the stage each night will be the USCS Non-Winged Sprint Cars, as they make their second consecutive appearance at the event. It is rounds five and six on the season for the Ultimate Sprint Car Series, which features both 410s and 360s.

Winners so far this season in USCS action have included Hollister’s Ryan Bernal on three occasions and Oklahoma driver Brady Bacon, who opened the year with a victory in Las Vegas.

“The Nor*Cal Posse Shootout presented by Berco is an event that we continue to try and build each season,” commented Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “I know that we’d like to see it become one of the must attend shows in California. Winged Sprint Cars and the USCS Non-Winged Sprinters should give fans an outstanding show.”

The Nor*Cal Posse Shootout presented by Berco Building Materials is entering its eighth edition at the high-banked quarter mile. Previous winners include Cory Eliason, Sean Becker, Rico Abreu, Shane Golobic, Tanner Carrick, Australian Jock Goodyer and Joel Myers Jr., who snagged victory last year on the final corner.

The double header also showcases the rich history of Placerville Speedway like everyone has come to love during Legends Weekend.

Thanks to racing historian Rick Hirst, several vintage cars will be on display for fans to check out. The restored machines will also take some laps on the red clay for old times’ sake.

“We really want to thank Rick for everything he has done to make Legends Weekend what it is,” said Russell. “I know this is scheduled to be his last hoorah when it comes to organizing everything like he has done, so we hope everyone can make it out to show their appreciation and take it all in.”

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend will be General Admission this Friday and Saturday May 1st and 2nd, apart from the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost $25 each night while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $22. Kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or ahead of time online via the following links:

Friday Tickets: https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-050126

Saturday Tickets: https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-050226

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, ADCO Driveline Qualifying and racing to follow. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring live music and discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer at the Cold Zone.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2026 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X by following us https://x.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Friday May 1: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Ultimate Sprint Car Series | Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Building Materials

Saturday May 2: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Ultimate Sprint Car Series | Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Building Materials

Saturday May 9: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Mother’s Day Madness presented by RJM Builders

Saturday May 30: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Davy’s Race – Davy Thomas Memorial