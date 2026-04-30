Great Lakes Super Sprint Event at Limaland Motorsports Park Cancelled Due to Saturated Grounds and Cold Temperatures

From GLSS

Lima, OH – Officials with Limaland Motorsports Park and the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP have announced that the event scheduled for Friday, May 1st has been cancelled. Already saturated grounds paired with additional forecasted rain and cold temperatures have led to the decision to cancel the event.

The next scheduled event for the Great Lakes Super Sprints is Saturday, May 2nd at Montpelier Speedway alongside the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, Street Stocks, and Hornets.

The next event for Limaland Motorsports Park is the Mike Streicher Memorial presented by Post Printing featuring the USAC D2 Midwest Thunder Midgets, Otterly Baths UMP Modifieds along with the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks and Dirt Track Truck Series. Grandstand Gates

open at 5:00 pm, hot laps begin at 6:30pm with racing action starting at 7:30pm.

For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints, visit GreatLakesSuperSprints.com. Find Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube.