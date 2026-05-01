Saturated Grounds and Cold Temperatures Force Cancellation of Great Lakes Sprints Event at Montpelier

From GLSS

Montpelier, IN – Officials with Montpelier Speedway and the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT and ARP and Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Presented by MacAllister CAT have cancelled the race scheduled for Saturday, May 2nd. Saturated grounds paired with continued rainfall and forecasted cold temperatures have led to the decision to cancel the event. The Great Lakes Super Sprints portion of the show will not be rescheduled. Officials are working to find a suitable reschedule date for the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints portion of the show.

The next event for the Great Lakes Super Sprints is Friday, May 8th at Hartford Speedway in Hartford, MI. The Great Lakes Traditional Sprints next event is also Friday, May 8th at I-96 Speedway for the Elsie Curtis Memorial.

The next scheduled event for Montpelier Speedway is Saturday, May 9th, for the Race for the Roses, featuring the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Super Stocks, Street Stocks, and Hornets.

For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints, visit GreatLakesSuperSprints.com. Find Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube. Never miss a race at www.GreatLakesSprints.TV.