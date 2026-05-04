Huset’s Speedway Launches Season Sunday With Mother’s Day Opener Presented by Northland Buildings Inc.

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 4, 2026) – The offseason has concluded at Huset’s Speedway, which kicks off the 2026 racing season this Sunday with the Mother’s Day Opener presented by Northland Buildings Inc.

The championship chase begins this weekend for all three weekly divisions – the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – with a talented roster expected throughout the season.

All three divisions will have double digit points races this season to determine the track champions.

There has been a different Huset’s Speedway champion each of the last three years in both the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars champion and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks divisions. The Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series division has showcased a different winner each of the last five seasons.

Sunday also presents the first of two weekly programs for the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars drivers to get dialed in before the track welcomes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on May 24 for the first of eight nights this season.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday.

Adult tickets are $23 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

Additionally, the first 200 mothers through the main gates will receive a free carnation.

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Sunday for the Mother’s Day Opener presented by Northland Buildings Inc. featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .