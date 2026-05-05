MUST SEE AND SOUTHERN SPRINTS JOIN FORCES FOR SOUTHERN SWING

From Tony Roberts

May 5, 2026 – Indianapolis, Indiana – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.Com is set to kick off its 2026 season this coming weekend when it invades Anderson Motor Speedway in Willamston, South Carolina Friday night May 8. The series will then head to Cordele, Georgia the following evening May 9 to conclude the weekend. An open practice at Anderson Motor Speedway is also on tap Thursday evening.

Both events will be co-sanctioned with the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series. This will be the third consecutive season the two groups have joined forces to co-sanction events.

This will be the first visit to Anderson Motor Speedway by MSR since 2021. Joe Liguori and Troy DeCaire were both victorious during the two-day appearance five years ago. Saturday’s Cordele appearance will be the first time MSR has competed at the 3/8 semi-banked Georgia speedway.

Must See Racing will kick off its seventeenth season under new ownership. Former founder and CEO Jim Hanks sold the series to longtime USAC Western States official Tony Roberts in late March. These will be the first events under the direction of Roberts. MSR is the nations oldest winged pavement sprint car series.

This weekend’s events will be the second and third events of the 2026 BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series schedule.

Teams will be battling for a $5,000 winners share each night along with a $500 bonus for setting quick time courtesy of P1 Chassis and Chaz Hambling. Drivers from both series are set to face off against each other on neutral territory in a true North South Shootout.

Expected drivers include Sport Allen, Brady Allum, Colton Bettis, Dodge Carlbert, LJ Grimm, Davey Hamilton Jr., Joe Liguori, Jimbo McCune, Jimmy McCune, Daniel Miller, Kevin Mingus, Tommy Nichols, Tyler Porter, Dylan Reynolds, Bobby Santos III, Robert Tyler, and more.

Both events will also showcase the defending champions of each series facing off against each other for series bragging rights. Joe Liguori was the 2025 MSR champion while Colton Bettis was last years SSSS champion.

For more info on these events please visit www.mustseeracing.com