USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS AT CASA GRANDE THIS FRIDAY & SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

MAY 11, 2026… Starting this Friday, May 15th, the stars of the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will clash at Central Arizona Raceway for two nights of action. Friday’s event will pay $3,000-To-Win and Saturday’s show will pay $5,000-To-Win with a $500 cash bonus available both nights. The IMCA SportMods and IMCA Stock Cars will join the showcase at the Pinal County Fairgrounds located in Casa Grande, Arizona. The Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 7:00pm on both days. For more event information, visit the track’s website at centralazraceway.com or call 520.754.0407.

For those that cannot be at the races, a live stream will be broadcast by FloRacing.com.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium or Medium 1 will be the only approved right rear tire. Only SC12 left rear tires will be permitted and front tires must be Hoosier.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

– TIRES & FUEL: Fuel will be available at the race track. Tires ARE NOT AVAILABLE at the race track.

– ROLLS SCAFFOLD 360 CHALLENGE: The top finishing 360 Sprint Car is eligible for an extra $360 per night if they finish in the top-six. If there are multiple 360s in the top-six, then the bonus will go to the highest finishing 360 in that main event. If the award is not claimed, then the pot will increase by an additional $360 at the next race until there is a winner. Once the bonus is earned, the process will start over until it is won again. If the award has not been won or whatever money is left over at season’s end will then be divided among the top three in points running a 360 engine.

ADDITIONAL BONUSES / PAYOUTS:

– $500-To-Start on both nights.

– The top-five 360s in the main event are eligible for a bonus on both nights. 1-$500, 2-$400, 3-$300, 4-$200, 5-$100.

– $200 tow money for anyone outside of Arizona.

– Tire giveaway each night.

– $100 Hard Charger Award each night thanks to Steve Lafond.

Since April 11, 2025, the fast 3/8-mile clay oval has hosted six USAC/CRA events. Logan Seavey swept both nights of last October’s “Western World Championships” while David Gasper, R.J. Johnson, Ricky Lewis, and Kevin Thomas Jr. have also claimed victory. Mitchel Moles established the 1-lap track record of 15.024 seconds on October 24, 2025.

Entering the ninth point race, two-time and defending USAC/CRA champion R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona has a 48-point advantage over the competition. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson finished second to Ricky Lewis in the May 2nd Ventura return. At press time, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, four Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, two heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 29 feature laps led on the season. Now ranked seventh with thirteen career wins, the second generation driver will be looking to top the Friday and Saturday shows.

On the strength of scoring his fourth win at on May 2nd, Camarillo, California’s Ricky Lewis ranks second in the chase for the championship. Driving for three different teams, Lewis has also posted two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four hard charger awards, seven top-10 finishes, and 49 feature laps led to his credit. Currently ranked sixth overall with sixteen career wins, Lewis might skip Casa Grande to race in the Midwest.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California sits third in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil Triple X, Williams placed seventh at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. To date, the former co-rookie of the year has recorded six top-10 finishes and is tied with Ryan Bernal and Matt Mitchell with eleven career wins. “The Big Game Hunter” will have his sights on his first win of the year at Central Arizona Raceway.

San Diego, California’s A.J. Bender is fourth in the championship standings. The pilot of the Kim & Richard Bender #21 Rolls Scaffold / Matrix Construction Services DRC scored eighteenth after mechanical issues ended his night. At press time, the former Turkey Night Grand Prix 360 Sprint Car winner has two heat race victories, one hard charger award, five top-10 finishes, and 24 feature laps led on the season. After finding engine problems, A.J. is looking for a ride to compete this Friday and Saturday night.

Connor Lundy of Peoria, Arizona ranks fifth in the championship point chase. Driving the family owned #97 Apache Transport / Jugo Superfoods DRC, Lundy scored sixteenth in the May 2nd main event at Ventura. To date, last season’s rookie of the year has two heat race victories, one hard charger award, five top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led to his credit. The young driver is moving up the USAC/CRA ranks and will have his sights on a victory at Casa Grande.

Tucson, Arizona’s Wayne Siddle leads the chase for rookie of the year honors over Bryan Whitley, “The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira, Cale Coons, Zate Legend, Jim Vanzant, Joshua Shipley, Davis Perry Jr., Broedy Graham, Troy DeGaton, and Koen Crawford.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Verne Sweeney, Brecken Guerrero, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Dayton Shelton, Braden Chiaramonte, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Stevie Sussex, “The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James, Troy DeGaton, Travis DeGaton, and more.

Central Arizona Raceway is located on the Pinal County Fairgrounds at 512 S. Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, Arizona. To get to the track, take Exit 194 from Interstate 10, then head east seven miles to the fairgrounds. Adult tickets are $20, Senior/Military tickets are $18, Young Adult tickets (11-17) are $10, Kids (10 and under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit centralazraceway.com or call 520.754.0407.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

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AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson, 2025-R.J. Johnson.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Ricky Lewis, 2-R.J. Johnson, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.

CASA GRANDE AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Mitchel Moles – 15.024 (10/24/25)

CASA GRANDE AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Logan Seavey, 1-David Gasper, 1- R.J. Johnson, 1-Ricky Lewis, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-592, 2. Ricky Lewis-544, 3. Austin Williams-493, 4. A.J. Bender-444, 5. Connor Lundy-428, 6. Verne Sweeney-370, 7. Brecken Guerrero-360, 8. Charles Davis Jr.-343, 9. Dayton Shelton-312, 10. Braden Chiaramonte-267, 11. Kevin Thomas Jr.-245, 12. Wayne Siddle (R)-207, 13. Connor Speir-204, 14. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-201, 15. Bryan Whitley (R)-179, 16. Stevie Sussex-170, 17. Bruce St. James-162, 18. Daylin Perreira (R)-144, 19. Cale Coons (R)-143, 20. Zate Legend (R)-127.