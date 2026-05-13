MERCED SPEEDWAY UP NEXT FOR WMR/BCRA SUPER SERIES FOR MIDGETS

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (May 12, 2026) – Round three of the 2026 Western Midget Racing / Bay Cities Racing Association California Super Series for Midgets takes to the high banks at Merced Speedway on Saturday night. A huge night of motorsports is on tap with the Albright Memorial for BCRA Lightning Sprints, Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints, a special American Stock challenge race, Valley Sportsman, and much more.

Thanks to an anonymous partner, Saturday’s Super Series feature pays $1500 to win and $150 to start. Hot laps begin at 5:45pm. For more info, visit www.MercedSpeedway.net

Not only is Saturday’s race the third round of the Super Series, the event represents race five for the 2026 Western Midget Racing season for stock EcoTec-powered Midgets. The highest finishing WMR drivers in each Super Series round earns full points towards the Western Midget Racing championship. The highest performing driver from the series within a series will receive a $1000 Underdog prize at the end of the 12 race Super Series as well.

Arizona’s Preston Norbury won the Super Series season opener for his first career full Midget win at Placerville. 2025 BCRA champion Caden Sarale of Stockton, Calif. won round two at Marysville Raceway.

Auburn’s Cody Gray won the first two rounds for WMR at Watsonville and Antioch before the combination race Super Series action kicked off at Placerville. 2025 WMR champion Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz has claimed top EcoTec honors at both Placerville and Marysville, including finishing second overall in the Marysville feature.

Merced is nearly the geographic center of California with many Midgets and EcoTec-powered Midgets expected to join the action on Saturday night. USAC and BCRA 2025 runners-up Dane Culver of Riverside returns with a victory in BCRA squarely in his sights. Delano’s Terry Nichols makes the short trip north to Merced looking for his first EcoTec win from third in the WMR points.

Mitchell, Gray, Nichols, and rookies Isak Johnson and Nick Leonard, Jr. are the top-five in the WMR standings.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 or visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com WMR can also be found on Facebook. Greg Dennett of BCRA can be reached at (510) 376-3338 or visit www.bcraracing.com