𝗠𝗢𝗪𝗔 𝗦𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗡 𝗧𝗢 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗡 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗘𝗗𝗪𝗔𝗬

By Adam Mackey

June 1, 2026 – The Morrow Brothers Ford, Inc. MOWA Sprint Car Series are set to return to “𝑨𝙗𝒆’𝒔 𝑭𝙖𝒗𝙤𝒓𝙞𝒕𝙚 𝙋𝒍𝙖𝒄𝙚 𝙩𝒐 𝑹𝙖𝒄𝙚”, Lincoln Speedway this Friday, June 5 for the 22nd series event at the Illinois oval.

Three-time MOWA Series Champion, Paul Nienhiser enters the weekend atop the current point standings, having picked up the opening event of the year at Jacksonville Speedway. Nienhiser was victorious in his lone visit to Lincoln Speedway in MOWA competition, picking up the win during a May 2025 visit. Nienhiser has already found victory lane five times in 2026, including last Friday’s local event at Jacksonville Speedway. He has also won twice with the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprints.

Tyler Duff, scored the win during the annual “Night Before the Mile” event in 2025 and returns this weekend in search of his second career MOWA Sprint victory.

Two-time and defending champion Will Armitage finished 2nd to Tyler Duff during the “Night Before the Mile” event last August and has his sights set on being atop the podium. Armitage finished 6th with MOWA at Jacksonville on May 1, and picked up his first career Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprints win on May 23.

In 21 previous events held at Lincoln Speedway, no driver has visited Victory Lane more than Paul Nienhiser, who has found success at the Logan County Fairgrounds, earning six feature victories. Rico Abreu is the only other driver with multiple wins coming at Lincoln with three.

Friday’s event at Lincoln Speedway headlined by MOWA features the DIRTcar Pro Late Models and Modifieds, plus MARA Midgets and Crown Vics. Hot Laps are scheduled for 6:00PM with racing to follow at 7:00PM. Fans can find more information about Friday’s event online at www.LincolnSpeedwayIL.com

𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗡 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗘𝗗𝗪𝗔𝗬 𝗠𝗢𝗪𝗔 𝗦𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗧 𝗖𝗔𝗥 𝗙𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦:

6-Paul Nienhiser

3-Rico Abreu

1-AJ Bruns, Christopher Bell, Willie Croft, Tyler Duff, Riley Goodno, Jerrod Hull, Jimmy Hurley, Carson Macedo, Ian Madsen, Jake Neuman, Scotty Thiel & Korey Weyant.