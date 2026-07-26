Trainor and Helberg Win Features During Race for the Million at Berlin

MARNE, MI (July 25, 2026) – Jake Trainor and JoJo Helberg were victorious during the Race for the Million series double feature event program Saturday night at Berlin Raceway. Both drivers picked up $25,000 top prizes for their efforts.

Trainor, from Medway Massachusetts, inherited the lead during the first feature event when Ryan Litt was collected in an incident while overtaking slower traffic int urn four while leading. With the laps winding down in the first feature Trainor had to hold off a late surge by Kody Swanson for the victory.

In the second event all eyes were on Trainor, who started at the tail of the field attempting to win a $50,000 bonus if he could win both features and receive $1,000 for every position he advanced in that feature.

While Trainor worked his way through the field Colton Bettis led the first 11 laps until Kody Swanson was able to get by Bettis during a restart. Swanson led comfortably until Helberg started working the extreme top side of the racetrack and ran down Swanson.

After a restart with four laps to go Helberg, from Rohnert Park, California, was able to start alongside Swanson and drive by him for the lead, holding on for a 1.340 second advantage at the finish.

Trainor was able to advance 17 positions in the second feature, picking up an addition $17,000 dollars on top of the $25,000 he earned for winning the first main event.

Race for the Million – Round #3

Berlin Raceway

Marne, Michigan

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 29-Jake Trainor, 12.751[29]

2. 33J-Jeff Montgomery, 12.795[31]

3. 26-Chase Cabre, 12.807[3]

4. 15-Eric Humphries, 12.824[20]

5. 7X-Matt Dimit, 12.830[23]

6. 36-Aaron Willison, 12.897[30]

7. 88X-Chase Locke, 12.904[26]

8. 1-Dakoda Armstrong, 12.919[17]

9. 7-JoJo Helberg, 12.934[32]

10. 88SR-Jimmy McCune, 12.958[19]

11. 91-Bryan Warf, 12.973[14]

12. 44-Jason Blonde, 12.975[28]

13. 55B-Mike Ling, 12.981[18]

14. 50M-Kody Swanson, 13.020[4]

15. 99-Troy DeCaire, 13.056[25]

16. 07-Ryan Litt, 13.075[10]

17. 5-Joe Liguori, 13.105[27]

18. 94-Geoff Wade, 13.117[24]

19. 22A-Bobby Santos III, 13.181[13]

20. 6G-Bryan Gossel, 13.182[21]

21. 61-Colton Bettis, 13.217[16]

22. 4-Donnie Adams Jr, 13.256[15]

23. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr, 13.386[22]

24. 11-Kyle Edwards, 13.548[8]

25. 42-Dorman Snyder, 13.694[7]

26. 71-Quintin Saymaan, 13.701[12]

27. 55-Tommy Nichols, 13.772[11]

28. 7K-Bobby Komisarski, 13.877[9]

29. 5R-Darren Roberts, 13.977[6]

30. 11G-Tom Geren, 14.491[1]

31. C45-Colton Stepke, 14.590[2]

32. 68-Mike Anderson, 14.754[5]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 29-Jake Trainor[1]

2. 7X-Matt Dimit[2]

3. 5-Joe Liguori[5]

4. 7-JoJo Helberg[3]

5. 61-Colton Bettis[6]

6. 5R-Darren Roberts[8]

7. 55B-Mike Ling[4]

DNS: 42-Dorman Snyder

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 33J-Jeff Montgomery[1]

2. 36-Aaron Willison[2]

3. 50M-Kody Swanson[4]

4. 4-Donnie Adams Jr[6]

5. 88SR-Jimmy McCune[3]

6. 71-Quintin Saymaan[7]

7. 11G-Tom Geren[8]

8. 94-Geoff Wade[5]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 88X-Chase Locke[2]

2. 99-Troy DeCaire[4]

3. 22A-Bobby Santos III[5]

4. 91-Bryan Warf[3]

5. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr[6]

6. C45-Colton Stepke[8]

7. 26-Chase Cabre[1]

8. 55-Tommy Nichols[7]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 07-Ryan Litt[4]

2. 1-Dakoda Armstrong[2]

3. 11-Kyle Edwards[6]

4. 7K-Bobby Komisarski[7]

5. 68-Mike Anderson[8]

6. 6G-Bryan Gossel[5]

7. 15-Eric Humphries[1]

DNS: 44-Jason Blonde

Dash (8 Laps)

1. 33J-Jeff Montgomery[1]

2. 29-Jake Trainor[2]

3. 07-Ryan Litt[4]

4. 7X-Matt Dimit[6]

5. 88X-Chase Locke[3]

6. 36-Aaron Willison[8]

7. 99-Troy DeCaire[5]

8. 1-Dakoda Armstrong[7]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 88SR-Jimmy McCune[2]

2. 61-Colton Bettis[1]

3. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr[3]

4. 15-Eric Humphries[10]

5. 68-Mike Anderson[4]

6. 71-Quintin Saymaan[6]

7. 5R-Darren Roberts[5]

8. 42-Dorman Snyder[11]

9. C45-Colton Stepke[7]

10. 55-Tommy Nichols[13]

11. 11G-Tom Geren[9]

DNS: 6G-Bryan Gossel

DNS: 94-Geoff Wade

A-Main #1(40 Laps)

1. 29-Jake Trainor[2]

2. 50M-Kody Swanson[10]

3. 36-Aaron Willison[6]

4. 7X-Matt Dimit[4]

5. 88X-Chase Locke[5]

6. 22A-Bobby Santos III[11]

7. 7-JoJo Helberg[13]

8. 99-Troy DeCaire[7]

9. 5-Joe Liguori[9]

10. 1-Dakoda Armstrong[8]

11. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr[19]

12. 88SR-Jimmy McCune[17]

13. 61-Colton Bettis[18]

14. 91-Bryan Warf[15]

15. 33J-Jeff Montgomery[1]

16. 11-Kyle Edwards[12]

17. 42-Dorman Snyder[24]

18. 5R-Darren Roberts[23]

19. 71-Quintin Saymaan[22]

20. 7K-Bobby Komisarski[16]

21. 68-Mike Anderson[21]

22. 07-Ryan Litt[3]

23. 4-Donnie Adams Jr[14]

24. 6G-Bryan Gossel[25]

25. 15-Eric Humphries[20]

A-Main #2 (40 Laps)

1. 7-JoJo Helberg[7]

2. 50M-Kody Swanson[12]

3. 61-Colton Bettis[1]

4. 22A-Bobby Santos III[8]

5. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr[3]

6. 36-Aaron Willison[11]

7. 91-Bryan Warf[13]

8. 29-Jake Trainor[25]

9. 15-Eric Humphries[22]

10. 88SR-Jimmy McCune[2]

11. 99-Troy DeCaire[6]

12. 1-Dakoda Armstrong[4]

13. 11-Kyle Edwards[15]

14. 33J-Jeff Montgomery[14]

15. 07-Ryan Litt[21]

16. 88X-Chase Locke[9]

17. 7X-Matt Dimit[10]

18. 6G-Bryan Gossel[23]

19. 42-Dorman Snyder[16]

20. 71-Quintin Saymaan[18]

21. C45-Colton Stepke[24]

22. 5R-Darren Roberts[17]

23. 5-Joe Liguori[5]

24. 7K-Bobby Komisarski[19]

25. 68-Mike Anderson[20]