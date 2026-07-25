Dietz Wins at Williams Grove Speedway

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, PA (July 24, 2026) — The winningest sprint car driver in the nation, Chase Dietz finally broke through for his first Williams Grove Speedway sprint car win of the season on Friday night, worth $6,000.

The victory was his 17th overall of the year aboard the John Stehman owned No. 23 and the sixth of his career at Williams Grove.

In the 20-lap 358 sprint main, Eli Tuckey took the victory for the first checkered flag of his career at the oval.

Troy Wagaman Jr. and Dietz started on the front row of the 25-lap 410 sprint feature and Wagaman blasted into the lead when action began as Dietz fell backward and victim to Anthony Macri on the opening lap.

Wagaman entered the rear of the field on lap eight just as Dietz was able to muscle high around Macri in the third and fourth turns.

The move was pivotal for Dietz who could now focus on running down Wagaman with his stiffest competition behind him.

The pace was slowed on lap 11 for a spun Freddie Rahmer who had been running in the ninth spot.

The restart saw Dietz spring to life as he followed Wagaman for just one more lap before blasting deep into the third turn and across the bottom of the track to take control.

The York driver would then go unheeded to his elusive first 2026 Grove win by 4.414 seconds.

Wagaman rode home second followed by a surging Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri and Austin Bishop.

Sixth through 10th went to Justin Whittall, Logan Rumsey, Lance Dewease, Dylan Norris and Ryan Smith.

Heats went to Rumsey, Dietz and Bishop.

Rumsey set fast time with a lap of 16.715 seconds.

Eli Tuckey of Biglerville lost the lead in the 358 sprint main and then reclaimed the top spot to get his first ever win at Williams Grove.

Tuckey started on the pole and was chased early by a rapid running PJ Reutimann.

However Reutimann lost the handle on his mount on the second lap, surrendering second to Austin Reed.

Reed would prove a great challenge to Tuckey and drove by for the lead on the third circuit.

However Tuckey was far from happy to settle for second and by lap five he was ready to again take control.

Reed then stuck with Tuckey in an effort to again race out front however Tuckey would slowly pull away to get the win by 2.443 seconds.

Chase Gutshall was third followed by Derek Locke and Adam Carberry.

Sixth through 10th went to Cody Fletcher, Brock Hammaker, Seth Schnoke, Matt Findley and Tim Wagaman II..

Heats went to Tuckey, Gutshall and Schnoke.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, July 24, 2026

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Fast Tees 410 Qualifying

1. 71-Logan Rumsey, 16.715[19]

2. 23-Chase Dietz, 16.745[13]

3. 11A-Austin Bishop, 16.747[14]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.800[26]

5. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 16.819[22]

6. 12-Brent Shearer, 16.861[9]

7. 66-Ryan Newton, 16.902[3]

8. 91-Preston Lattomus, 16.918[6]

9. 67-Justin Whittall, 16.931[20]

10. 17-Dylan Norris, 16.933[5]

11. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 16.941[23]

12. 22-Doug Hammaker, 16.974[8]

13. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.989[15]

14. 11-TJ Stutts, 17.045[21]

15. 18J-JT Ferry, 17.105[18]

16. 39-Lucas Wolfe, 17.127[11]

17. 10X-Ryan Smith, 17.131[10]

18. 11M-Mike Thompson, 17.230[2]

19. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz, 17.252[25]

20. 8-Lance Dewease, 17.265[4]

21. 10-Matt Campbell, 17.413[7]

22. 45S-Samuel Miller, 17.502[17]

23. 3D-Dave Grube, 17.551[16]

24. 6-Cole Knopp, 17.619[1]

25. 22M-Matt Miller, 18.028[24]

26. 12W-Troy Fraker, 19.077[12]

Harrys U Pull It 410 Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Logan Rumsey[1]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]

4. 17-Dylan Norris[4]

5. 39-Lucas Wolfe[6]

6. 45S-Samuel Miller[8]

7. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz[7]

8. 22M-Matt Miller[9]

9. 66-Ryan Newton[3]

Walter Laudermilch Concrete 410 Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Chase Dietz[1]

2. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[2]

3. 91-Preston Lattomus[3]

4. 51-Freddie Rahmer[4]

5. 10X-Ryan Smith[6]

6. 8-Lance Dewease[7]

7. 11-TJ Stutts[5]

8. 3D-Dave Grube[8]

9. 12W-Troy Fraker[9]

Ollies Bargain Outlet 410 Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 11A-Austin Bishop[1]

2. 12-Brent Shearer[2]

3. 67-Justin Whittall[3]

4. 22-Doug Hammaker[4]

5. 11M-Mike Thompson[6]

6. 10-Matt Campbell[7]

7. 18J-JT Ferry[5]

8. 6-Cole Knopp[8]

410 Dash (6 Laps)

1. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[1]

2. 23-Chase Dietz[4]

3. 71-Logan Rumsey[3]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]

5. 12-Brent Shearer[2]

6. 11A-Austin Bishop[5]

Ollies Bargain Outlet 410 A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 23-Chase Dietz[2]

2. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[1]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

5. 11A-Austin Bishop[6]

6. 67-Justin Whittall[9]

7. 71-Logan Rumsey[3]

8. 8-Lance Dewease[17]

9. 17-Dylan Norris[10]

10. 10X-Ryan Smith[14]

11. 12-Brent Shearer[5]

12. 91-Preston Lattomus[8]

13. 10-Matt Campbell[18]

14. 11-TJ Stutts[19]

15. 1W-Buddy Schweibinz[20]

16. 39-Lucas Wolfe[13]

17. 11M-Mike Thompson[15]

18. 18J-JT Ferry[21]

19. 6-Cole Knopp[23]

20. 12W-Troy Fraker[24]

21. 3D-Dave Grube[22]

22. 51-Freddie Rahmer[11]

23. 22-Doug Hammaker[12]

24. 45S-Samuel Miller[16]

25. 22M-Matt Miller[25]

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Shortys Funnel Cakes 358 Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 22K-Eli Tuckey[2]

2. 00-PJ Reutimann[1]

3. 7F-Hunter Fulton[4]

4. 77-Derek Locke[7]

5. 28-Matt Findley[5]

6. 23-Jake Eldreth[3]

7. 2PA-Denny Gross[9]

DNS: 17-Cole Young

DNS: 21M-Zach Newlin

PA Air National Guard 358 Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 1A-Chase Gutshall[6]

2. 22-Bryn Gohn[7]

3. 26-Hank Donovan Jr[2]

4. 70D-Brock Hammaker[3]

5. 23M-Justin Foster[4]

6. 54-Brett Wanner[5]

7. 91-Chance Hendershot[1]

DNS: 22JR-Brian Wolf Jr

358 Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 29R-Seth Schnoke[2]

2. 34X-Austin Reed[5]

3. 47-Adam Carberry[4]

4. 66A-Cody Fletcher[6]

5. 45-Tim Wagaman II[7]

6. 14-Colton Moyer[1]

7. 18M-Brayden Mickley[3]

DNS: 11-Dylan Smith

358 A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 22K-Eli Tuckey[1]

2. 34X-Austin Reed[6]

3. 1A-Chase Gutshall[2]

4. 77-Derek Locke[10]

5. 47-Adam Carberry[9]

6. 66A-Cody Fletcher[12]

7. 70D-Brock Hammaker[11]

8. 29R-Seth Schnoke[3]

9. 28-Matt Findley[13]

10. 45-Tim Wagaman II[15]

11. 22-Bryn Gohn[5]

12. 18M-Brayden Mickley[20]

13. 23M-Justin Foster[14]

14. 26-Hank Donovan Jr[8]

15. 11-Dylan Smith[22]

16. 7F-Hunter Fulton[7]

17. 23-Jake Eldreth[16]

18. 22JR-Brian Wolf Jr[21]

19. 00-PJ Reutimann[4]

20. 91-Chance Hendershot[19]

21. 2PA-Denny Gross[24]

22. 21M-Zach Newlin[23]

23. 54-Brett Wanner[17]

24. 14-Colton Moyer[18]