Boxel Wins GLTS Feature at Limaland

From Derek Ewing

LIMA, OH (July 24, 2026) — A cool evening and super fast racetrack greeted fans and teams on Friday night at Limaland Motorsports Park for Family Fun Night/Meet The Drivers presented by the University of Northwestern Ohio. No. 16 Jeff Koz grabbed the victory in the Otterly Baths DIRTcar UMP Modified makeup feature from July 3rd. No. 54 Jakeb Boxell picked up his second victory of the season at Limaland in Great Lakes Traditional Sprints competition. No. 7C Jordan Conover picked up the Lock Sixteen Thunderstock feature win. Warsaw Indiana’s Dillon Nusbaum won the regularly scheduled Otterly Baths DIRTcar UMP Modified feature.

Two track records were broken in qualifying. One was broken in the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks by No. 7C Jordan Conover with a lap time of 14.643, and the Non Wing Sprint Car track record held by Daron Clayton for the past 21 years was broken by Wapakoneta Ohio’s Mike Miller in the Ray Marshall Motorsports No. 33M with a lap time of 12.460.

The Otterly Baths DIRTcar UMP Modified A Feature kicked off racing action with No. 9PG Percy Gendreau and No. 22T Tony Anderson leading the field to the green flag. Those 2 would battle side by side for the first 2 laps before Gendreau would grab a slight advantage over Anderson. Gendreau got a little too high in turn 2 which allowed Anderson to grab the point. Caution would wave for debris off the 9PG on lap seven, and on the restart, No. 16 Jeff Koz began to march to the front. Koz would grab the lead on lap 10 and never look back. No. 4M Dustin Moore would finish second, Anderson third, No. 82 Brennan Sherman finished fourth and UNOH Racer Eric Kinney II would complete the top 5 in the UNOH No. 1

The Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks would begin the regularly scheduled feature events with No. 22T Tony Anderson and the No. 00 of UNOH Racer Aiden Hervey leading the field to the green flag. Hervey and Anderson would battle side by side for multiple laps. No. 7C Jordan Conover would charge to second on lap 4 then take over the lead on lap 7. No 60 Todd Sherman closed in on the front at the halfway point, moving to fourth on lap eight, and third on lap 11. His charge would end with a second place finish, as Conover would pick up the win, Sherman was second, Anderson third, UNOH Racer Blake Steele finished fourth, and fellow UNOH Racer Hervey completed the top five.

The Great Lakes Traditional Sprints presented by MacAllister CAT would be up next in feature action. No. 2DI Dustin Ingle and No. 1H Korbyn Hayslett would make up the front row in the 25 lap A Main. No. 16 Jackson Slone would knife his way between the leaders to lead lap number one, but Hayslett would go to the high side of the track and find the speed to grab the lead on lap 2. Ingle fought his way back to second on lap 5, while No. 54 Jakeb Boxell began his charge from his sixth place starting position. Boxell would get by Slone for third on lap 8 then put a slide job on Ingle in turns three and four to pick up second place. Hayslett would get into lapped traffic on lap 12 and Boxell was able to capitalize, closing in and getting by Hayslett on lap 17. Hayslett’s bid for a third straight GLTS feature win officially came to an end on the same lap, as a flat left rear tire ended his night. Boxell would survive the restart and pick up the win over Ingle, No 21B Ryan Barr was third, No. 6W Chad Wilson fourth, and No. 76 Parker Fredrickson would complete the top five.

The Otterly Baths DIRTcar UMP Modifieds wrapped up the night with their regularly scheduled 20 lap feature. No. 11G Kevin Grilliot and No. 16 Jeff Koz would lead the field to the green flag, but caution would fly before the first lap was completed for debris off the No. 01 UNOH car of CJ Permann. A complete restart with Permann going to the back would see Grilliot and Koz battle briefly with Koz grabbing the early race lead. Koz appeared to be on his way to his second win of the night until making contact with a lapped car which allowed No. 3W Dylan Woodling to briefly take the lead. Koz would regain the lead before the caution flag flew yet again. On the restart No. 17N Dillon Nusbaum charged his way to second, then grabbed the lead on lap 17, sailing to the win over Koz, Woodling, No. 21C Drew Charlson, and UNOH Racer Eric Kinney II picking up his second fifth place finish of the night.

The 2026 points season comes to an end next Friday night July 31st as Alexander and Bebout presents the 29th Annual Championship Night. Season points champions will be determined in the Otterly Baths DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks. The Dirt Track Truck Series will also be in action on this big night of racing at Limaland Motorsports Park.

Pit gates open at 4:30PM, grandstand gates open at 5:00PM, hot laps at 6:30PM, and racing at 7:30PM

General admission for ages 16 and older is $15, ages 11 to 15 is $7, and kids 10 and younger admitted free.

Pit passes for all ages $30

Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Liamaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Friday, July 24, 2026

Qualifying

1. 33M-Mike Miller, 12.460[2]

2. 54-Jakeb Boxell, 12.698[11]

3. 00-Noah Whitehouse, 12.807[23]

4. 21B-Ryan Barr, 12.918[8]

5. 6-Isaac Chapple, 12.954[10]

6. 2DI-Dustin Ingle, 12.978[24]

7. 6W-Chad Wilson, 13.072[25]

8. 22-Brian Heitkamp, 13.122[13]

9. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett, 13.132[20]

10. 76-Parker Frederickson, 13.133[9]

11. 53-Steve Little, 13.161[5]

12. 4-Brayden Clark, 13.197[7]

13. 39-Matt Goodnight, 13.238[19]

14. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 13.342[14]

15. 73-Zach Lamb, 13.366[22]

16. 5-Toby Alfrey, 13.399[18]

17. 24-Lee Underwood, 13.426[26]

18. 9-Dustin Webber, 13.428[6]

19. 32M-Derek Hastings, 13.484[17]

20. 16-Jackson Slone, 13.522[15]

21. 25-Max Frank, 13.541[16]

22. 5M-Mike Moore, 13.663[3]

23. 94-Jacob Stickle, 13.823[1]

24. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 14.058[21]

25. 97X-Reed Hurst, 14.366[27]

26. 25X-Levi Winget, 14.508[4]

DNS: 37-Dave Gross, 59.999

Beacon Bridge Market Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 76-Parker Frederickson[1]

2. 21B-Ryan Barr[3]

3. 6W-Chad Wilson[2]

4. 33M-Mike Miller[4]

5. 39-Matt Goodnight[5]

6. 32M-Derek Hastings[7]

7. 5-Toby Alfrey[6]

8. 5M-Mike Moore[8]

9. 97X-Reed Hurst[9]

Miami Paint Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 54-Jakeb Boxell[4]

2. 16-Jackson Slone[7]

3. 53-Steve Little[1]

4. 22-Brian Heitkamp[2]

5. 24-Lee Underwood[6]

6. 94-Jacob Stickle[8]

7. 25X-Levi Winget[9]

8. 6-Isaac Chapple[3]

9. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[5]

Ohio CAT Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[2]

2. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[3]

3. 00-Noah Whitehouse[4]

4. 4-Brayden Clark[1]

5. 9-Dustin Webber[6]

6. 49-Brian Ruhlman[8]

7. 25-Max Frank[7]

8. 37-Dave Gross[9]

9. 73-Zach Lamb[5]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 6-Isaac Chapple[8]

2. 49-Brian Ruhlman[3]

3. 32M-Derek Hastings[1]

4. 25-Max Frank[6]

5. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[11]

6. 25X-Levi Winget[5]

7. 5M-Mike Moore[7]

8. 97X-Reed Hurst[10]

9. 5-Toby Alfrey[4]

10. 37-Dave Gross[9]

11. 94-Jacob Stickle[2]

DNS: 73-Zach Lamb

MacAllister CAT Rental Store A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 54-Jakeb Boxell[6]

2. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[1]

3. 21B-Ryan Barr[4]

4. 6W-Chad Wilson[7]

5. 76-Parker Frederickson[5]

6. 16-Jackson Slone[3]

7. 4-Brayden Clark[12]

8. 39-Matt Goodnight[13]

9. 49-Brian Ruhlman[17]

10. 6-Isaac Chapple[16]

11. 33M-Mike Miller[10]

12. 32M-Derek Hastings[18]

13. 00-Noah Whitehouse[9]

14. 25-Max Frank[19]

15. 24-Lee Underwood[14]

16. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[20]

17. 53-Steve Little[8]

18. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[2]

19. 9-Dustin Webber[15]

DNS: 22-Brian Heitkamp