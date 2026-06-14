Jason Blonde Wins Inaugural Race For The Tri-State Sprints at Kalamazoo Speedway!

From Sean Sprague

KALAMAZOO, MI June 12th, 2026- The Tri-State Sprints had their second race of 2026 at the fastest paved 3/8 mile in the world the Kalamazoo Speedway! It was the FIRST TIME EVER in series history that they took to the famed 3/8 mile! The Tri-State Sprints had 11 competitors take to the high banks of Kalamazoo to make history!

QUALIFYING- First up on the evening as always is qualifying. Drivers had 8 laps two groups of 4 and one group of 3 to post their best lap time! Here are the results from qualifying:

FAST TIME 42L AJ Leseicki with a 12.303, 2nd quick was the 42 of Jason Blonde with a 12.394, 3rd quick was the 6K of Quintin Saayman from Johannesburg South Africa with a 12.779, behind him 4th quick was the 17 of Andrew Bogusz with a time of a 12.931, rounding out the top 5 was Craig Sharfenberg in the 99 with a time of 13.224. Qualifying 6th was the 45 of Colt Stepke with a 13.235, 7th the 97 of George Gustafson with a 13.304, 8th quick was the 18H of Jim Heeney with a 13.357, 9th quick was the 37 of Becket Koss with a 13.918, 10th quick was the 250 of Jeff Bloom 14.099, and Tom Geren rounded out the field with a time of 17.968.

HEAT RACE #1- It was time to go heat racing here is how they lined up odd finishers from qualifying made up heat race #1. Here is the results of heat race #1: AJ Leseicki was victorious picking up right where he left off from winning the main event on opening night on May 22nd @ Corrigan Oil Speedway in Mason, MI! Coming home 2nd was the 97 of George Gustafson, 3rd the 11G of Tom Geren, 4th the 6K of Quintin Saayman, and 5th was the 99 of Craig Sharfenberg. The first heat race lined up the outside row for the feature. Becket Koss DNF due to mechanical failure in the 37.

HEAT RACE #2-Heat race 2 was now on track both heat races were 12 laps. Winning heat race #2 was the 45 of Colt Stepke, the 42 of Jason Blonde finished 2nd, coming home 3rd was Andrew Bogusz, 4th was Jim Heeney, and rounding out the field was Jeff Bloom in the 250.

FEATURE- JASON BLONDE was our FEATURE WINNER! Honorable mention for Andrew Bogusz who led most of the feature until our one and only caution reset the field. Behind Jason was the 42L of AJ Leseicki coming home 2nd, 3rd was the 17 of Andrew Bogusz, 4th Quintin Saayman in the 6K, 5th the 99 of Craig Sharfenberg, 6th the 18H of Jim Heeney, 7th