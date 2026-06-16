POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Set for Indiana-Illinois Border Battle

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (6/15/26) — The mid-season charge of high-octane excitement continues as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League returns to Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway on Friday, June 19, before heading west to Illinois’ Spoon River Speedway on Saturday, June 20, with $5,000-to-win up for grabs both nights.

Friday, June 19 | Lincoln Park Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

Modified

Bomber

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602454

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505976

Saturday, June 20 | Spoon River Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

E-Mods

4 Cylinders

Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:40 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602457

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505988

Details about Lincoln Park Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.lincolnparkspeedway.com or by following along on major social media platforms.

1051 West US Highway 40, Putnamville, IN 46135 | (765) 653-3485

Specifics about Spoon River Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.spoonriverspeedway.com or by following along on social media platforms.

16736 North Speedway Road, Lewistown, IL 61542 | (309) 668-2735

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.