POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Set for Indiana-Illinois Border Battle

From POWRi
Belleville, IL. (6/15/26) — The mid-season charge of high-octane excitement continues as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League returns to Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway on Friday, June 19, before heading west to Illinois’ Spoon River Speedway on Saturday, June 20, with $5,000-to-win up for grabs both nights.
Friday, June 19 | Lincoln Park Speedway
Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League
Modified
Bomber
Details:
Pits Open: 4:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM
Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM
Engine Heat: 6:00 PM
Hot Laps: 6:30 PM
Racing to Follow
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602454
Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505976
Saturday, June 20 | Spoon River Speedway
Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League
E-Mods
4 Cylinders
Details:
Pits Open: 2:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:15 PM
Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM
Engine Heat: 5:40 PM
Hot Laps: 6:00 PM
Racing to Follow
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602457
Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505988
Details about Lincoln Park Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.lincolnparkspeedway.com or by following along on major social media platforms.
1051 West US Highway 40, Putnamville, IN 46135 | (765) 653-3485
Specifics about Spoon River Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.spoonriverspeedway.com or by following along on social media platforms.
16736 North Speedway Road, Lewistown, IL 61542 | (309) 668-2735
All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.
Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.