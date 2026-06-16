Tim Kaeding leaps to NARC win at Grays Harbor

Elma,Wa (June 15,2026)- Tim Kaeding was the winner of the NARC King of the West “Fastest Five” 30 lap feature at Grays Harbor Raceway after a unlikely scenario with three to go. Tyler Thompson had led the majority of the race holding Justin Sanders at bay.

Withe three laps to go Thompson suffered a flat tire that put him out of contention. This put Sanders in the lead as the green flew. With two laps remaining, Keading dove under Sanders making the winning move. As Kaeding passed under the checkers a wild four wide finish for 2nd through fifth capped the feature.

Following Kaeding was James McFadden, Justin Sanders, Sean Becker and Dominic Scelzi.

410 Sprint Cars

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 0-Tim Kaeding[10]; 2. 21-James McFadden[12]; 3. 2X-Justin Sanders[2]; 4. 7B-Sean Becker[8]; 5. 41-Dominic Scelzi[17]; 6. 83T-Tanner Carrick[18]; 7. 21L-Landon Brooks[9]; 8. 55-Trey Starks[6]; 9. 121-Caeden Steele[11]; 10. 14-Jett Barnes[4]; 11. 10-Dominic Gorden[5]; 12. 29-Bud Kaeding[14]; 13. 26R-Levi Hillier[19]; 14. 77A-Levi Klatt[7]; 15. X1-Chance Grasty[13]; 16. 24-Tyler Anderson[16]; 17. 11DB-Colin Mackey[15]; 18. 10T-Tyler Thompson[1]; 19. 26-Billy Aton[3]; 20. 12J-John Clark[20]

HD TI Dash 1 (6 Laps): 1. 10T-Tyler Thompson[2]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders[3]; 3. 26-Billy Aton[1]; 4. 14-Jett Barnes[6]; 5. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]; 6. 55-Trey Starks[5]

Kaeding Performance Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Jett Barnes[1]; 2. 26-Billy Aton[2]; 3. 21L-Landon Brooks[6]; 4. 121-Caeden Steele[5]; 5. X1-Chance Grasty[3]; 6. 24-Tyler Anderson[7]; 7. 26R-Levi Hillier[4]

BMRS Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10T-Tyler Thompson[1]; 2. 77A-Levi Klatt[2]; 3. 0-Tim Kaeding[5]; 4. 55-Trey Starks[4]; 5. 29-Bud Kaeding[3]; 6. 41-Dominic Scelzi[6]; 7. 12J-John Clark[7]

Hills Premium Meats Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Dominic Gorden[1]; 2. 7B-Sean Becker[2]; 3. 2X-Justin Sanders[4]; 4. 21-James McFadden[5]; 5. 11DB-Colin Mackey[6]; 6. 83T-Tanner Carrick[3]

ARP Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 26R-Levi Hillier, 12.997[1]; 2. 55-Trey Starks, 13.032[15]; 3. 2X-Justin Sanders, 13.074[9]; 4. 14-Jett Barnes, 13.103[11]; 5. 10T-Tyler Thompson, 13.119[18]; 6. 10-Dominic Gorden, 13.147[17]; 7. 26-Billy Aton, 13.151[2]; 8. 77A-Levi Klatt, 13.172[5]; 9. 7B-Sean Becker, 13.190[7]; 10. X1-Chance Grasty, 13.206[3]; 11. 29-Bud Kaeding, 13.206[4]; 12. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 13.272[12]; 13. 121-Caeden Steele, 13.283[14]; 14. 0-Tim Kaeding, 13.308[8]; 15. 21-James McFadden, 13.352[20]; 16. 21L-Landon Brooks, 13.390[10]; 17. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 13.470[13]; 18. 11DB-Colin Mackey, 13.505[16]; 19. 24-Tyler Anderson, 13.769[6]; 20. 12J-John Clark, 14.190[19]