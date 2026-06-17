Empire Super Sprints Head North for Tripleheader

By Curtis Berleue

(Oswego, NY) | As the month of June winds down, the Empire Super Sprints schedule is heating up. For the first time this season, a tripleheader is on tap. The tour will head north to Northern NY on Friday and then cross the border into Canada on Saturday for two nights of action.

Friday will be the tour’s first visit to the Mohawk International Raceway since 2019. When the tour last visited the Akwesasne, NY track, it was Davie Franek who picked up the victory. In 23 ESS A-Mains completed at Mohawk, there have been 14 different winners, with perennial champion Steve Poirier holding the record for the most wins at the track with 8.

Saturday, the tour crosses over the border into Canada for the first of two scheduled visits to the Brockville Ontario Speedway. The tour last stopped at Brockville twice in 2025, with eventual champion Jordan Poirier picking up the first win in June, and former champion Paulie Colagiovanni picking up the win when the tour made their second appearance in August.

The final leg of the tripleheader will be Sunday, when the tour moves an hour further north to the Cornwall Motor Speedway in Cornwall, Ontario. Similar to Brockville, the Empire Super Sprints are scheduled to make two appearances in Cornwall in 2026, with the second scheduled for later this year in August. Last season, it was Jordan Poirier picking up the win. He now has two victories and will be looking for his third on Sunday to tie his uncle Steve (Poirier) for the most ESS wins at the Ontario bullring.

Each race this weekend is part of the Transport Benoit Lafleur Canada series and will pay $2,000 to win and $300 to start. For more information on each night’s activities including gate times, admission prices and a nightly schedule of events, please visit each tracks website/social media pages along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, June 19 – Mohawk International Raceway – Akwesasne, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, June 20 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Sunday, June 21 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, ONT ($2,000 to Win)