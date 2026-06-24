Fan Appreciation Night brings $5 tickets to Placerville Speedway Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Throughout the years Placerville Speedway has been known for having some of the most loyal fans in Northern California. As a special thank you to our dedicated patrons, grandstand tickets will be just $5 during the annual Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday June 27th.

Divisions ready to thrill the crowd on Fan Appreciation Night include the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models, the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks and Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks.

This Saturday is also the makeup race for Big Trophy Night that rained out in April. All four main event winners this weekend go home with the perpetual six-foot tall trophies as is tradition on Big Trophy Night.

Hirst Home Team presents Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Happy Hour and Live Music prior to the races until 6pm. A magician and face painter will also be on hand to greet fans before the action kicks off.

Make sure to arrive with your appetite and enjoy some of the highest rated racetrack cuisine at the Speedway Café, including our “Recession Special” $6 Kings Meats Cheeseburgers.

“Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night is an event we look forward to each season,” said track Promoter Scott Russell. “With grandstand tickets just $5 we encourage everyone to bring a friend and if you can, please introduce someone new to the races on Saturday as well. The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships have been long-time partners with not only the track, but it even goes back to 2001 when I first started running Sprint Cars. We can’t thank them enough for their continued support.”

Championship Chase Heats Up:

The familiar red clay was silent from the roar of race cars around the oval last week due to the annual break for the El Dorado County Fair. This Saturday, however, launches four consecutive weeks of racing as things begin to ramp up at Placerville Speedway.

Battles in the Berco Building Materials/ Hoosier Tire/ Coors Light championship chase stand close entering the busiest stretch of the campaign. Only 15 points separate Justyn Cox, Jake Morgan and Andy Forsberg at the top of the Thompson’s Winged Sprint Car standings.

Cox has accumulated top five finishes in four of the five events held, including a win on May 9th. Last time out Morgan made a final corner pass of him though to record his first Winged Sprint Car triumph. Forsberg leads the way with two wins but suffered a DNF at the most recent show.

Defending Kings Meats Ltd. Late Model champion Rod Oliver of Yuba City holds a 19-point lead over Paul Gugliomoni heading into Saturday. The evening will be part of the Xtreme Ltd. Late Model Series slate.

Seven-time track champion Nick Baldwin has scooped up four Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock wins this season and leads Wayne Trimble by 31-markers atop the standings going into Fan Appreciation Night.

With the Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks, it’s young Noah LaPoint who holds a slim seven-point advantage over Brian Tremblay at the top of the hill.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night will be General Admission this Saturday June 27th, apart from the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

As noted, grandstand tickets cost just $5 and can be purchased at the gate or via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-062726

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, ADCO Driveline Qualifying and racing to follow. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring live music and discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer at the Cold Zone.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday June 27: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Fan Appreciation Night presented by Thompson’s Family of Dealerships

Saturday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks and Ltd. Late Models | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Anrak Night at the Races