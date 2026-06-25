CDL & GOLD RUSH NIGHT SATURDAY AT SHARON AS THE “SUPER SERIES” RETURNS FEATURING “410” SPRINT CARS & BIG-BLOCK MODS

By Mike Leone﻿

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(Hartford, OH)…After unexpected thunderstorms washed out last Saturday night’s “Steel Valley Thunder” program, Sharon Speedway will look to return to racing this Saturday night (June 27). The “Super Series” event presented by Bala Management will feature the Hovis Auto & Truck “410” Sprint Cars for $4,000 to-win and the Hovis Big-Block Modifieds for $2,000 to-win. The Alcon Mechanical Econo Mods, and the Gibson Insurance Agency Crown Vics will also be on the program. It’s Gault Heating & Cooling, Kams Electric, and Sara Cipriano of Hermitage Novus Home Mortgage Night. Group qualifying for the Sprints will get underway at approximately 6:30 p.m. with heat races at 7.

Saturday’s promotions are Gold Rush Night presented by Willy’s World along with the rescheduled CDL & Touch-A-Truck Night presented by Ohio Intra Express and P.I.&I. Motor Express. Saturday will recognize those that hold a CDL license with FREE general admission! Numerous trucks will also be on display. During intermission, $500 in coins will be spread across the frontstretch for kids to collect!

In commemoration of their 70th anniversary of operation, King Bros. Ready Mix Concrete will give away a bicycle to a lucky child. The Big-Block Modified feature winner will draw a child’s ticket in victory lane. If Rex King, Jr. wins the feature, two tickets will be drawn and two children’s bicycles will be given away! Sharon Speedway would like to thank King Bros. for their support over the years.

The Willy’s World Kids Club presented by Millcraft Barns will include games and sensory friendly crafts and will open when the general admission gates open at 5 p.m. Coleton Longwell will be the driver of the week. Longwell will have his cars on display and will be signing autographs and participating in the Kids Club activities. Sharon Speedway is a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Friend Venue; information is available at the Kids Club site behind the main grandstand building.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars headline Saturday’s program in just their third appearance of the 97th anniversary season. In the two previous races, it was first time Sharon Speedway winners. Logan Wagner invaded from central Pa. to steal the thunder in Western PA Speedweek on May 30 taking the $5,500 victory over the 40-car field. Two weeks ago, Ohio Speedweek made a stop with Zeth Sabo also scoring his first career All Star Circuit of Champions victory worth $7,500 over the 49-car field. There have now been 178 different “410” winners in the history of Sharon. Will there be a third new winner this Saturday night!?

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds will return for what will be their second of now eight appearances over the remainder of the 2026 season presented by King Bros. Ready Mix Concrete, King’s Sanitary Services, Russ King Racing, and Thermo Supply. Garrett Krummert, who has been hot on the regional circuit, won the May 30 program topping a strong 25-car field. Krummert won the non-stop 25-lap feature by a commanding eight seconds for his fifth career win in the division.

The Alcon Mechanical Econo Mods will also be running in just their second program of the season. Three weeks ago, Jeremy Double won his first race at the track since August 24, 2024. A solid field of 27 cars was on hand for the opening event of the division’s 17th year as a regular division at Sharon, and with the full field plus, Double took home a $600 payday for his all-time leading 23rd career win at Sharon.

Rounding out the four-division program on Saturday night will be the Gibson Insurance Agency Crown Vic division. The Crown Vics made their season debut on May 30 with a record 19-car field as Brad Shaffer scored the victory. Most recently, Coleton Longwell picked up his second career win in the division on June 6. The rules are available at the following link: https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1195691. For tech questions, contact Rick Robinson at 724-893-6898.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the “410” Sprint Cars. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $4,000 2. $2,000 3. $1,400 4. $900 5. $675 6. $650 7. $625 8. $600 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

Big-Block Modifieds Payoff: 1. $2,000 2. $1,200 3. $750 4. $550. 5. $500 6. $425 7. $375 8. $300 9. $275 10. $250 11. $225 12. $220 13. $215 14. $210 15. $205 16-24. $200. Non-Qualifiers/Tow $75.

One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2026 season, please bring the registration form completed with you: https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1006835

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the day on Saturday with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. Racing will get underway at 7 p.m. Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $20, while senior admission is $18. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and can be done on race night at the track office for non-special events. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

There will be no racing over the Independence Day holiday. The next events are coming July 10-11 for the World of Outlaws Late Models featuring a complete show each night along with the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply UMP Modifieds. For tickets, visit https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgid=52711#/?view=list&includePackages=true

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.