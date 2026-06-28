Ben Schmidt at Plymouth Dirt Track

Pedal Down Promotions

Two-time Akright Auto 360 Sprint Car champion Ben Schmidt of Plymouth claimed his fourth A-main victory of the 2026 PDTR campaign in the 25-lap main event.

Outside front row starter Katelyn Krebsbach of Johnsburg seized the lead on the first lap of the 25-lap 360 Sprint Car main event. While Krebsbach commanded the top spot in the early going, third starter Ben Schmidt began his march to the front by sliding past defending PDTR 360 Sprint Car champ Kevin Karnitz of West Bend to take third on lap 5.

On lap 11, Schmidt assumed second with a daring three-wide move, during which he split a lapped car and polesitter Tyler Davis of Franklin heading into turn one.

The first of four caution flags flew on lap 13 for the stalled car of Jake Zimmerman of Pewaukee. On the restart, Schmidt pulled off a slider to clear Krebsbach for the lead in turn two.

After three more cautions for single-car spins on laps 16, 18, and 19, Schmidt controlled each restart to pull away to his fourth A-main victory of the 2026 PDTR season, fifth 2026 Midwest Sprint Car Association win, 32nd career PDTR 360 Sprint Car victory, and 57th overall MSA triumph.

T.J. Smith of Greenville moved up from the fifth starting spot to take second, sixth starter Tristan Furseth of Cambridge was third, Karnitz wound up fourth, and Shane Wenninger of Kewaskum advanced six spots from 11th at the start to round out the top five in Bill Taylor’s No. 69 machine.

AKRIGHT AUTO PLYMOUTH DIRT TRACK RACING 360 SPRINT CARS

A Main (25 Laps): 1. 35-Ben Schmidt [3]; 2. 69S-TJ Smith [5]; 3. 57-Tristan Furseth [6]; 4. 63K-Kevin Karnitz [4]; 5. 69-Shane Wenninger [11]; 6. 22B-Brandon Berth [7]; 7. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach [2]; 8. 3BK-Billy Kreutz [9]; 9. 3-Justin Erickson [13]; 10. 44H-Hayden Johnson [14]; 11. 46-Steven Ruh [15]; 12. 11-Tony Wondra [20]; 13. 5S-Chad Stouthamer [10]; 14. 37Z-Jake Zimmerman [17]; 15. 15-Carter Chevalier [12]; 16. 68T-Tyler Davis [1]; 17. 59-Ethon Stear [18]; 18. 68P-Frank Perko [23]; 19. 54-Randy Post [21]; 20. 20W-Weston Finke [8]; 21. 51C-Brok Clifcorn [16]; 22. 30-Nathan Skelton [22]; 23. (DNS) 5-Kevin Seidler; 24. (DNS) 67-Josh Walter; 25. (DNS) 14AJ-Ryan Zielski

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 69S-TJ Smith[1]; 2. 35-Ben Schmidt[4]; 3. 46-Steven Ruh[2]; 4. 44H-Hayden Johnson[5]; 5. 11-Tony Wondra[3]; 6. 14AJ-Ryan Zielski[6]; 7. 30-Nathan Skelton[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 63K-Kevin Karnitz[3]; 2. 20W-Weston Finke[2]; 3. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[4]; 4. 15-Carter Chevalier[6]; 5. 68P-Frank Perko[1]; 6. 54-Randy Post[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach[1]; 2. 57-Tristan Furseth[3]; 3. 5S-Chad Stouthamer[4]; 4. 59-Ethon Stear[2]; 5. 37Z-Jake Zimmerman[5]; 6. (DNS) 5-Kevin Seidler

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 68T-Tyler Davis[1]; 2. 22B-Brandon Berth[3]; 3. 69-Shane Wenninger[4]; 4. 3-Justin Erickson[5]; 5. 51C-Brok Clifcorn[6]; 6. (DNF) 67-Josh Walter[2]

Qualifying 1: 1. 35-Ben Schmidt, 13.178[1]; 2. 11-Tony Wondra, 13.293[5]; 3. 46-Steven Ruh, 13.323[6]; 4. 69S-TJ Smith, 13.460[2]; 5. 44H-Hayden Johnson, 13.462[4]; 6. 14AJ-Ryan Zielski, 13.733[3]; 7. 30-Nathan Skelton, 14.140[7]

Qualifying 2: 1. 3BK-Billy Kreutz, 12.860[6]; 2. 63K-Kevin Karnitz, 13.240[2]; 3. 20W-Weston Finke, 13.265[1]; 4. 68P-Frank Perko, 13.322[3]; 5. 54-Randy Post, 13.432[5]; 6. 15-Carter Chevalier, 13.432[4]

Qualifying 3: 1. 5S-Chad Stouthamer, 12.882[4]; 2. 57-Tristan Furseth, 12.906[5]; 3. 59-Ethon Stear, 12.912[6]; 4. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach, 12.972[2]; 5. 37Z-Jake Zimmerman, 13.725[3]; 6. 5-Kevin Seidler, 13.725[1]

Qualifying 4: 1. 69-Shane Wenninger, 12.929[6]; 2. 22B-Brandon Berth, 12.991[1]; 3. 67-Josh Walter, 13.011[5]; 4. 68T-Tyler Davis, 13.114[2]; 5. 3-Justin Erickson, 13.120[3]; 6. 51C-Brok Clifcorn, 13.887[4]