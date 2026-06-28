Sebetto dominates for richest $5,000 305 Fremont win

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Bryan Sebetto continued his dominance in the 305 sprint class at Fremont Speedway presented by FriendshipKitchen Saturday, June 27, staying undefeated at “The Track That Action Built” in 2026.

Sebetto, a former 410 Fremont track champion, led all 30 non-stop laps of the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 A-main to claim the richest payday of the division’s history – $5,000. It was his fourth straight win at Fremont and his sixth overall victory of 2026 and a weekend sweep as he scored the win at Attica Raceway Park the night before.

Sebetto lapped up to ninth place and won by nearly eight seconds over Seth Schneider, 10th starter John Ivy, Jimmy McGrath and Jamie Miller. It was Sebetto’s 32nd career Fremont victory on Willie’s Sales and Service Night.

“We came into this as this is just another race. I’ve been in some pretty big races before and was fortunate to win some big races here and this ranks right up there with them. I have to thank Joe and Fran Darmofal and Rich and Shelly Farmer for putting up the money for the richest 305 race ever. Big thank you to Tony, Josh, Bobby, Butch, Hoppe, my sons, Bobby and Marilyn, my wife…they all work so hard on this team,” said Sebetto beside his Coastal Cabinet and Flooring, Fremont Fence, Shelluke’s Bar, Level Performance, Level Utilities, Nagy Equipment, Dockside Barbershop, Riehl Custom Fabrication, Cutting Edge, Schade Builder Supply, BSE Fabrication, Overwatch Precision, BRS, Race Ready Apparel, Recker Team Howard Hanna Real Estate backed #8.

It’s been a couple of years since the Ohio Valley Late Model Dirt Series has visited Fremont Speedway presented by FriendshipKitchen. Just like a few years ago, the outcome was the same – Parkersburg, W. Va. driver Corey DeLancey taking the 25 lap feature for a $2,000 payday.

DeLancey led all 25 laps and had to hold off four time series feature winner Zach Milbee for his second career Fremont win.

“Every time you race with Zach you know you’re in for a tough battle. No quit in this team it’s full of grit. My Kryptonite car was on a rail,” said DeLancey beside his Kryptonite Race Cars, Cottrell Motorsports, McDonald Race Engines, Octane Race Products, Dave Poske’s Performance Parts, Casey’s All American Pool, JOY Construction, Velocita USA, Virginia Driveline and Differential, Ameri-Medical Waste Service, Kapple Automotive Collision Repair, McCormick’s Elite Detailing, Accelerated Accounting, STAKT Products, The League Room, Slicker Graphics, Horsepower Coffee backed #C2.

In a caution filled 20 laps Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature Jamie Miller got a call to drive a different truck and it paid off as he led the final 16 laps to score his 56th career Fremont win over Shawn Valenti, Dustin Keegan, Keith Sorg and Kent Brewer. Miller is now tied for eight all-time in feature wins at “The Track That Action Built.”

“Our truck motor is being rebuilt and we thought we weren’t racing tonight. Ron Miller called and said his new motor was ready and would we like to race his truck and here we are,” said Miller.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, July 4 with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group 410 Sprints, Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz AFCS 305 sprints and the dirt trucks in action.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com.

About Fremont Speedway

Known as “The Track That Action Built,” Fremont Speedway has been a staple of the Sandusky County Fairgrounds for decades. Offering thrilling dirt track racing featuring 410 sprints, 305 sprints, and dirt trucks, it remains one of the premier motorsports destinations in the Midwest.

About FriendShip Kitchen

FriendShip Kitchen is an Ohio-based, employee-owned convenience and food service retailer. With locations across the coast of Lake Erie and central Ohio, they are famous for their FriendShip Chicken, “Ohio’s Tastiest Chicken” and friendly hosts. Living by the motto “All yours, Ohio!”, FriendShip is dedicated to serving the local communities that support them.

About Willie’s Sales and Service – www.williesfremont.com

Willies Sales and Service with Toro lawn and garden and STIHL equipment is located on East State Street in Fremont. Willies has been providing excellent service in Northwest Ohio since 1957. Willie’s specializes in lawn and garden equipment sales and service. With a factory certified staff, Willies is confident in assisting you with your lawn equipment needs. As an independent STIHL dealer, Willie’s can provide many services the big box chain stores just can’t match. Willie’s can offer fast, professional service for your STIHL equipment after the sale. Your equipment comes fully assembled and ready to use, and Willie’s staff can give you in-store safety and operating demonstration so you can get started on your tasks as soon as you get home.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, June 27, 2026

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[1]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[2]; 3. 49I-John Ivy[10]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[3]; 5. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 6. 2-Brenden Torok[7]; 7. 1W-Paul Weaver[5]; 8. 9R-Logan Riehl[6]; 9. 19R-Steve Rando[9]; 10. 0-Bradley Bateson[12]; 11. 09-Daniel Hoffman[11]; 12. 14T-Matt Foos[16]; 13. 6-Dustin Dinan[14]; 14. 26S-Lee Sommers[13]; 15. 28-Shawn Valenti[8]; 16. 78-Austin Black[15]; 17. 13S-Drew Siferd[18]; 18. 39M-Madden Merrill[22]; 19. X15-Kasey Ziebold[17]; 20. 63-Randy Ruble[21]; 21. 8K-Zach Kramer[20]; 22. 39T-Trevor St Clair[24]; 23. 3M-Logan Mongeau[23]; 24. 4M-Blayne Keckler[19]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 4M-Blayne Keckler[3]; 2. 8K-Zach Kramer[1]; 3. 63-Randy Ruble[2]; 4. 39M-Madden Merrill[5]; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[4]; 6. 39T-Trevor St Clair[7]; 7. 24-Andrea Weaver[8]; 8. 98-Dave Hoppes[6]; 9. 37-Keith Whaley[11]; 10. 55-Brice Sleek[9]; 11. 1S-James Saam[10]

Dash 1 (6 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[4]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[2]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[3]; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[5]; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver[6]; 6. 9R-Logan Riehl[8]; 7. 2-Brenden Torok[1]; 8. 28-Shawn Valenti[7]

Darmofal Dash for cash (5 Laps): 1. 39T-Trevor St Clair[1]; 2. 1S-James Saam[2]; 3. 24-Andrea Weaver[3]; 4. 37-Keith Whaley[4]; 5. 55-Brice Sleek[5]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[1]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[2]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 4. 26S-Lee Sommers[6]; 5. 09-Daniel Hoffman[3]; 6. 6-Dustin Dinan[5]; 7. 4M-Blayne Keckler[8]; 8. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7]; 9. 39T-Trevor St Clair[9]; 10. 37-Keith Whaley[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[3]; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[2]; 3. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]; 5. 78-Austin Black[6]; 6. 13S-Drew Siferd[8]; 7. 8K-Zach Kramer[5]; 8. 39M-Madden Merrill[7]; 9. 55-Brice Sleek[10]; 10. 1S-James Saam[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9R-Logan Riehl[1]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[4]; 3. 49I-John Ivy[2]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 5. 14T-Matt Foos[6]; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]; 7. 63-Randy Ruble[7]; 8. 98-Dave Hoppes[8]; 9. 24-Andrea Weaver[9]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 36-Seth Schneider, 13.688[12]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver, 13.716[7]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 13.721[22]; 4. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 13.749[3]; 5. 8-Bryan Sebetto, 13.759[29]; 6. 19R-Steve Rando, 13.819[13]; 7. 2-Brenden Torok, 13.856[6]; 8. 28-Shawn Valenti, 13.861[4]; 9. 49I-John Ivy, 13.948[14]; 10. 26-Jamie Miller, 13.982[2]; 11. 0-Bradley Bateson, 14.053[11]; 12. 9R-Logan Riehl, 14.068[15]; 13. 6-Dustin Dinan, 14.084[24]; 14. 8K-Zach Kramer, 14.109[17]; 15. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.225[23]; 16. 26S-Lee Sommers, 14.241[20]; 17. 78-Austin Black, 14.260[9]; 18. 14T-Matt Foos, 14.320[19]; 19. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.329[5]; 20. 39M-Madden Merrill, 14.355[26]; 21. 63-Randy Ruble, 14.356[25]; 22. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 14.366[27]; 23. 13S-Drew Siferd, 14.383[16]; 24. 98-Dave Hoppes, 14.577[8]; 25. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 14.883[21]; 26. 1S-James Saam, 15.035[28]; 27. 24-Andrea Weaver, 15.121[1]; 28. 37-Keith Whaley, 15.264[18]; 29. 55-Brice Sleek, 15.869[10]

Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. P51-Jamie Miller[6]; 2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[5]; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2]; 4. 4S-Keith Sorg[4]; 5. 8KB-Kent Brewer[8]; 6. 88-Art Howey Jr[7]; 7. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[11]; 8. X-Jeff Babcock[18]; 9. 95-Steve Miller[3]; 10. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[14]; 11. 9B-Paul Brown JR[13]; 12. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[15]; 13. 9-Curt Inks[17]; 14. 7-Bill Bruen[16]; 15. 19H-Adam Heminger[20]; 16. 20-Caleb Shearn[24]; 17. 51-Dave Bankey[19]; 18. 34-Todd Warnick[12]; 19. 28K-Jackson Keegan[1]; 20. 4X-Brian Sorg[9]; 21. 1M-Scott Milligan[10]; 22. 4J-Jeremiah Miller[23]; 23. (DNS) 45-Collin Burns; 24. (DNS) 32L-Ryan Lozier

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. P51-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. 95-Steve Miller[3]; 3. 28K-Jackson Keegan[2]; 4. 1M-Scott Milligan[1]; 5. 9B-Paul Brown JR[6]; 6. 19H-Adam Heminger[8]; 7. X-Jeff Babcock[5]; 8. 32L-Ryan Lozier[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. 17X-Dustin Keegan[3]; 3. 4X-Brian Sorg[2]; 4. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[8]; 5. 34-Todd Warnick[5]; 6. 51-Dave Bankey[6]; 7. 45-Collin Burns[7]; 8. 7-Bill Bruen[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4S-Keith Sorg[4]; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer[2]; 3. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[1]; 4. 88-Art Howey Jr[3]; 5. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[6]; 6. 9-Curt Inks[5]; 7. 20-Caleb Shearn[8]; 8. 4J-Jeremiah Miller[7]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. P51-Jamie Miller, 17.413[20]; 2. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 17.431[18]; 3. 4S-Keith Sorg, 17.718[17]; 4. 95-Steve Miller, 17.798[4]; 5. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 17.916[13]; 6. 88-Art Howey Jr, 17.981[10]; 7. 28K-Jackson Keegan, 18.037[11]; 8. 4X-Brian Sorg, 18.173[21]; 9. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 18.210[19]; 10. 1M-Scott Milligan, 18.411[16]; 11. 7-Bill Bruen, 18.418[2]; 12. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 18.456[9]; 13. X-Jeff Babcock, 18.479[22]; 14. 34-Todd Warnick, 18.561[3]; 15. 9-Curt Inks, 18.621[1]; 16. 9B-Paul Brown JR, 18.785[24]; 17. 51-Dave Bankey, 18.990[7]; 18. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 19.027[6]; 19. 32L-Ryan Lozier, 19.071[14]; 20. 45-Collin Burns, 19.198[12]; 21. 4J-Jeremiah Miller, 19.417[23]; 22. 19H-Adam Heminger, 19.561[5]; 23. 8S-Brandon Stukey, 19.924[8]; 24. 20-Caleb Shearn, 20.093[15]

Ohio Valley Late Model Dirt Series

A Feature 1: 1. C2-Corey DeLancey[2]; 2. 5M-Zach Milbee[4]; 3. 55-Rockett Bennett[1]; 4. 15-Donnie Dotson[3]; 5. B5-Karl Spoores[7]; 6. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[6]; 7. U2-Kristin Uhler[8]; 8. 3-Thomas Baker[10]; 9. 14D-Dustin Henderson[15]; 10. 75-Toma Johnson[16]; 11. 12M-Ken Hahn[12]; 12. 16-Steve Sabo[13]; 13. 64-Michael McGinnis[11]; 14. 14T-Cody Truman[9]; 15. 22V-Anthony Voyles[14]; 16. 97-Keith Morris[17]; 17. (DNS) 02-Joey Chambers

Heat 1: 1. 5M-Zach Milbee[1]; 2. C2-Corey DeLancey[2]; 3. 02-Joey Chambers[3]; 4. B5-Karl Spoores[6]; 5. 14T-Cody Truman[9]; 6. 64-Michael McGinnis[5]; 7. 16-Steve Sabo[7]; 8. 14D-Dustin Henderson[4]; 9. (DNS) 97-Keith Morris

Heat 2: 1. 15-Donnie Dotson[2]; 2. 55-Rockett Bennett[1]; 3. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[5]; 4. U2-Kristin Uhler[3]; 5. 3-Thomas Baker[4]; 6. 12M-Ken Hahn[6]; 7. 22V-Anthony Voyles[7]; 8. 75-Toma Johnson[8]

Qualifying 1: 1. 5M-Zach Milbee, 14.913[5]; 2. 55-Rockett Bennett, 15.199[7]; 3. C2-Corey DeLancey, 15.314[1]; 4. 15-Donnie Dotson, 15.354[14]; 5. 02-Joey Chambers, 15.700[16]; 6. U2-Kristin Uhler, 15.811[4]; 7. 14D-Dustin Henderson, 15.913[15]; 8. 3-Thomas Baker, 16.170[10]; 9. 64-Michael McGinnis, 16.179[12]; 10. 32-Scott Boyd Jr, 16.480[11]; 11. B5-Karl Spoores, 16.496[3]; 12. 12M-Ken Hahn, 16.898[8]; 13. 16-Steve Sabo, 17.186[17]; 14. 22V-Anthony Voyles, 17.233[9]; 15. 97-Keith Morris, 17.265[13]; 16. 75-Toma Johnson, 17.702[2]; 17. (DNS) 14T-Cody Truman, 17.702