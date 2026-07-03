𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠!

From Gary Thomas

The party gets underway with the annual “Tyler and Chuck Wolf Memorial” on Friday July 17th at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway. The event kicks off eight nights of racing in 10 days up and down the West Coast.

The overall champion of SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek will pocket $4,000 while the runner up receives $2,500 and third place earns $1,500.

Each Shop Kyle Larson main event will hand out a minimum of $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start the 24-car field.

A major part of Speedweek is most certainly the annual Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals presented by Bob’s Burgers & Brew at Skagit Speedway on July 24th and 25th.

The lucrative double header is set to hand out a cool $26,000-to-win/ $1,000-to-start the Saturday finale.

“I want to thank the staff at Skagit Speedway for coming on board again and working with us for Western Sprint Tour Speedweek,” said SCCT President Scott Russell. “They are offering a great purse for the racers at the 360 Nationals, which should make for an outstanding weekend of racing. We’re excited to visit Skagit and Elma for the second straight year with SCCT and look forward to competing at all the tracks that are part of the week.”

A.R.T Speed Equipment will have tires and parts for the California and Oregon rounds of Speedweek. All tracks will have fuel for sale.

Speed Mart will have fuel & tires available for Skagit and Elma. Teams that need tires are encouraged to call Barry at Speed Mart in advance via 360-757-4473 to plan ahead.

The Trackside Apparel Trailer will be following the tour with SCCT Speedweek merchandise and driver apparel available.

Former Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour champion Justyn Cox goes into Speedweek sitting atop the standings. The Clarksburg driver claimed the most recent event held at Watsonville Speedway last month.

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV will provide live coverage of SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

……

SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek Schedule

Friday July 17: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (13th annual Tyler and Chuck Wolf Memorial)

Saturday July 18: Placerville Speedway ($4,000-to-win Gold Pan Rampage presented by Marshall)

Monday July 20: Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon

Tuesday July 21: Coos Bay Speedway

Wednesday July 22: Cottage Grove Speedway

Friday July 24: Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington (Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals presented by Bob’s Burgers & Brew Opener)

Saturday July 25: Skagit Speedway ($26,000-to-win/ $1,000-to-start Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals Finale)

Sunday July 26: Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington (Hall of Fame Tribute-360 Battle Royale Speedweek Finale)

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X SCCT (@360SCCT) on X for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.