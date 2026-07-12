Haudenschild Bests Williamson in Wilmot Race of the Year Candidate

By Alex Nieten

WILMOT, WI (July 11, 2026) – Sprint Car racing doesn’t get much better than Saturday night at Wilmot Raceway.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series rolled into the Wisconsin track for the O’Reilly Auto Parts presents the Larry Hillerud Memorial finale and gave the fans a night they won’t forget.

Sheldon Haudenschild and Garet Williamson lined up on the front row, and the two put on an absolute show. Williamson fired off better from the outside in the Fischer Motorsports No. 23 and took command early in search of his first World of Outlaws win. The KCP Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 18 stalked Williamson throughout much of the race, matching his every move in traffic and waiting for the right chance to pounce.

The time came with about five laps remaining as Haudenschild pulled alongside Williamson to show him a nose. Haudenschild pulled the trigger on a slider a lap later, but Williamson countered with a crossover. It didn’t take long for Haudenschild to come back with another slide job to take the lead coming to two laps to go. Williamson responded by hammering the cushion in Turns 1 and 2 to take the spot back. Haudenschild wrestled the top spot back by ripping the top in the next set of corners. That proved to be the winning move as Williamson couldn’t find a lane to take a shot on the final lap, and Haudenschild came out on top of a thriller.

“Garet does such a great job,” said a humble Haudenschild. “Him and Chaddy (Chad Cypert), they’ve been so good all year and I think a little overlooked honestly. They’ve been right there every night. They qualify well. Garet does a great job. Man, he did such a good job that whole race, and I was kind of in the cat-bird seat. I was able to see where he was going and move around. I think I had him guessing a little bit. He slid across the track down there. When he ran the top in (Turns) 3 and 4, he was kind of just going up a little bit, and I was able to throw a slider right there and be able to protect it.”

Haudenschild and KCP continue to be the hottest team in the sport with four victories in the last seven races. They’ve also collected 10 podiums in the last 12 Features. Haudenschild’s 52nd career World of Outlaws win gives him sole possession of 18th all time, and he’s now just 20 behind his father Jac Haudenschild in the record books. Wilmot becomes the 31st different track where the Wooster, OH native has won with The Greatest Show on Dirt. All the momentum is on Haudenschild’s side as the tour heads to his home state for to major events.

Williamson held onto second after the fierce battle with Haudenschild, his ninth consecutive Series top 10 and fifth top five over that stretch.

David Gravel brought the Big Game Motorsports No. 2 home third for his third straight trip to the podium.

Spencer Bayston and Logan Schuchart completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

David Gravel clocked the Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

Brady Bacon set Simpson Quick Time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Spencer Bayston (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Bill Balog (Knoxville Bound Heat Two), and Garet Williamson (WIX Filters Heat Three).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Garet Williamson.

Sheldon Haudenschild topped the Toyota Dash.

Donny Schatz won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Schatz also took home KSE Racing Products Hard Charger honors after taking the CJB Motorsports No. 15 from 19th to eighth in the main event.

Bill Balog was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Emerson Axsom was the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Sheldon Haudenschild laid down the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Brady Bacon.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars take on a huge week in Ohio at Attica Raceway Park’s Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals on Tuesday, July 14 and Eldora Speedway’s $200,000-to-win Kings Royal on Friday-Saturday, July 17-18. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 3. 2-David Gravel[4]; 4. 17-Spencer Bayston[5]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[9]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo[7]; 7. 20-Bill Balog[3]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz[19]; 9. 83-Michael Kofoid[10]; 10. 2C-Cole Macedo[11]; 11. 7S-Chris Windom[21]; 12. 87A-Austin Hartmann[22]; 13. 16C-Skylar Gee[20]; 14. 37-Bryce Norris[12]; 15. 6-Scott Neitzel[23]; 16. 27-Emerson Axsom[15]; 17. 51-Ashton Torgerson[16]; 18. AU55-Parker Scott[18]; 19. 10V-Matt VanderVere[24]; 20. 28M-Conner Morrell[13]; 21. 4-Alex Pokorski[17]; 22. (DNF) 15K-Creed Kemenah[14]; 23. (DNF) 21H-Brady Bacon[6]; 24. (DNF) 85J-Logan Julien[8]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 15-Donny Schatz[3]; 2. 16C-Skylar Gee[2]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[1]; 4. 87A-Austin Hartmann[4]; 5. 6-Scott Neitzel[8]; 6. 10V-Matt VanderVere[7]; 7. 43-Jereme Schroeder[5]; 8. 70-Chris Klemko[9]; 9. 29-Brayton Lynch[11]; 10. 26R-Preston Ruh[10]; 11. 68-Dave Uttech[12]; 12. 8-Will Gerrits[6]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 3. 20-Bill Balog[4]; 4. 2-David Gravel[6]; 5. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]; 6. 21H-Brady Bacon[5]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17-Spencer Bayston[2]; 2. 21H-Brady Bacon[1]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 5. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 6. 51-Ashton Torgerson[5]; 7. 16C-Skylar Gee[7]; 8. 43-Jereme Schroeder[10]; 9. 6-Scott Neitzel[8]; 10. 29-Brayton Lynch[9]

Knoxville Bound Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 20-Bill Balog[2]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 3. 85J-Logan Julien[1]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo[3]; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]; 6. 4-Alex Pokorski[6]; 7. 15-Donny Schatz[7]; 8. 8-Will Gerrits[9]; 9. 70-Chris Klemko[10]; 10. 68-Dave Uttech[8]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 2. 2-David Gravel[1]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 4. 37-Bryce Norris[6]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]; 6. AU55-Parker Scott[7]; 7. 87A-Austin Hartmann[8]; 8. 10V-Matt VanderVere[9]; 9. 26R-Preston Ruh[10]; 10. (DNF) 7S-Chris Windom[4]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 21H-Brady Bacon, 12.459[10]; 2. 85J-Logan Julien, 12.515[6]; 3. 2-David Gravel, 12.551[24]; 4. 17-Spencer Bayston, 12.553[14]; 5. 20-Bill Balog, 12.566[13]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson, 12.570[5]; 7. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.574[11]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.635[21]; 9. 27-Emerson Axsom, 12.700[4]; 10. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.704[30]; 11. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.721[28]; 12. 7S-Chris Windom, 12.730[8]; 13. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 12.769[2]; 14. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.815[26]; 15. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.823[18]; 16. 28M-Conner Morrell, 12.826[7]; 17. 4-Alex Pokorski, 12.831[3]; 18. 37-Bryce Norris, 12.845[22]; 19. 16C-Skylar Gee, 12.869[23]; 20. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.949[29]; 21. AU55-Parker Scott, 12.960[17]; 22. 6-Scott Neitzel, 12.962[20]; 23. 68-Dave Uttech, 13.006[16]; 24. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 13.019[9]; 25. 29-Brayton Lynch, 13.081[15]; 26. 8-Will Gerrits, 13.099[12]; 27. 10V-Matt VanderVere, 13.114[25]; 28. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 13.181[1]; 29. 70-Chris Klemko, 13.380[19]; 30. 26R-Preston Ruh, 13.496[27]