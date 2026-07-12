CONNOR LUNDY IS UNSTOPPABLE FOR FIRST PERRIS WIN

By Lance Jennings

PERRIS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12, 2026… Taking command on the fourth circuit, Connor Lundy of Peoria, Arizona sailed to his first victory with the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series at Perris Auto Speedway. Lundy became the 89th winner in series history by 5.6 seconds over R.J. Johnson, Eddie Tafoya Jr., “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, and “The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira.

Racing the Matt Lundy owned #97 Apache Transport / JUGO Superfoods Sherman, Lundy began the night by claiming the first Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award of his career. The 2025 Rookie of the Year became the 97th fast time driver in series history with a time of 16.944 seconds ahead of point leader R.J. Johnson, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., and the rest of the 15 cars in attendance. In addition, Connor earned an extra $100 bonus from David Siesser.

Lomita, California’s Verne Sweeney raced to victory in the 8-lap Sexton Fire Protection First Heat Race. Driving the Rachel Guerrero owned #98 DRC backed by Doug’s Auto Body and Bill’s Jerky, the veteran driver finished ahead of Connor Lundy, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., “The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira, Brecken Guerrero, Bryan Whitley, and Gary Marshall Jr.

The night’s 8-lap Roy Miller Freight Lines Second Heat Race was topped by Cole Wakim of Simi Valley, California. Piloting the Tom and Christy Dunkel owned #17X Inland Rigging / Maxima Racing Oils Triple X, Wakim took the checkered flags ahead of R.J. Johnson, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Dayton Shelton, Jeff Dyer, and Eric Englert, who returned to USAC/CRA action after a long hiatus.

After starting sixth and winning the 30-lap feature, Connor Lundy also earned the night’s Hard Charger Award / “Best Passing Job” honors. In all, the young driver was one position from winning his heat race and sweeping the event at Perris Auto Speedway.

For the fifth time this season, “The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira of Hilo, Hawaii claimed the Rolls Scaffold 360 bonus. Using a 360 cubic inch engine, the owner / driver of the #21P DRC backed by JP1 Racing and Southwest Building Solutions leads the chase of Rookie of the Year honors.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will take a break before returning to action on Saturday, August 15th at Perris Auto Speedway. The sixteenth point race of the campaign will mark the 275th appearance for the series at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. Presented by Heimark Distributing and Anheuser Busch, the event will also feature the PASSCAR Super, Street, and American Factory Stocks.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: July 11, 2026 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / DAVID SIESSER QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-16.944; 2. R.J. Johnson, 1P, Petty-16.965; 3. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.977; 4. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-17.211; 5. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-17.224; 6. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-17.330; 7. Bryan Whitley, 22, Whitley-17.474; 8. Cole Wakim, 17X, Dunkel-17.476; 9. Daylin Perreira, 21P, Perreira-17.737; 10. Dayton Shelton, 4D, Shelton-17.926; 11. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.933; 12. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-18.026; 13. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-18.485; 14. Eric Englert, 35, Englert-18.831; 15. Gary Marshall Jr., 23, Bellegante-NT.

SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Verne Sweeney, 2. Connor Lundy, 3. Charles Davis Jr., 4. Daylin Perreira, 5. Brecken Guerrero, 6. Bryan Whitley, 7. Gary Marshall Jr., 2:33.12.

ROY MILLER FREIGHT LINES SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Cole Wakim, 2. R.J. Johnson, 3. Austin Williams, 4. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 5. Dayton Shelton, 6. Jeff Dyer, 7. Eric Englert, 2:34.50.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Connor Lundy (6), 2. R.J. Johnson (5), 3. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (2), 4. Austin Williams (4), 5. Daylin Perreira (9), 6. Jeff Dyer (11), 7. Bryan Whitley (8), 8. Verne Sweeney (7), 9. Cole Wakim (1), 10. Dayton Shelton (10), 11. Brecken Guerrero (12), 12. Eric Englert (13), 13. Charles Davis Jr. (3), 14. Gary Marshall Jr. (14). NT.

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**Charles Davis Jr. flipped during the second lap of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Cole Wakim, Laps 2-3 R.J. Johnson, Laps 4-30 Connor Lundy.

HARD CHARGER: Connor Lundy (6 to 1)

ROLLS SCAFFOLD 360 BONUS: Daylin Perreira

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: August 15 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California