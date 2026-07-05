Kalib Henry scores 2nd Fremont 410 win

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Kalib Henry pulled away on the only restart in the 30 lap 410 sprint car feature Saturday, July 4 at Fremont Speedway Fueled by the FriendShip Kitchen and drove to his second win of the year at “The Track That Action Built.”

Henry, a former Fremont Speedway track champion, listened to his crew chief Andy Potter and switched up his lane for his ninth career win at the track over Cap Henry, Bryce Lucius, Darin Naida and TJ Michael on Ohio Truck Sales/Chamber of Commerce of Sandusky County/The Sandusky County Visitors Bureau Night.

“I saw Andy give me a sign to move on that restart and the car was just incredible. I switched from the top side of one and two to the middle and bottom and it paid off. It’s great to get this win with Doc here and to celebrate the greatest country in the world’s 250th birthday,” said Henry beside his Birchard Financial, Harris Distributing, Pub 400, Running Boxer Farms, C& H Veteran Enterprises, Kleinhotz Electric Machine, Triple J Towing, Valvoline, West River Trailer Sales, Zane Scott Media backed #101.

Cap Henry’s second place finish pads his point lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

It looked like Bryan Sebetto would stay undefeated at Fremont Speedway in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints but defending track champion Jamie Miller had other plans.

Coming to the last two turns of the 25 lap feature that saw only one caution, Sebetto had a lapped car and seventh starter Miller to contend with. The pair split the lapped car and banged wheels coming to the checkers with Miller scoring his first 305 win of the season at the track over Sebetto, Jimmy McGrath, John Ivy and Steve Rando.

It’s Miller’s 57th career win at Fremont putting him eighth on the all-time win list.

Sebetto’s runner-up finish will keep him atop the Real Capz/Real Geese Decoys AFCS point standings.

“We put this old car together this week. She’s still not as good as she once was but we’re getting there. We were super good in lapped traffic and he got up off the bottom spinning the tires and we were locked down and I said here we go let’s get it,” said Miller Boca Construction, Kenny Kalb Farms, Crown Battery, Fostoria Mod Shop, Reed Town Tavern, JLH Construction, Queen of Clean, Pizza Wheel;, Smitty’s Pizza, Gressman Power Sports, Slade Shocks, Sandy’s Dad, Pub 400 backed #26.

Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti took the lead from Dave Golembiewski on lap five of the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature and survived several cautions to score his second win of the year at Fremont over Golembiewski, Kent Brewer, Dustin Keegan and Jackson Keegan.

It’s Valenti’s 93rd career win at Fremont as he sits atop the track’s all-time win list.

“I wasn’t sure where to be on the track. But at one point I looked at the board and saw I had a pretty good lead and went to the bottom,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Smolders Speed Concepts, Ready Mix Concrete, Holman Drilling, Kuzma Industries, S&S Hauling and Excavating #7B.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Monday, July 13 to the Hollywood Casino presents the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series led by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com.

About Fremont Speedway

Known as “The Track That Action Built,” Fremont Speedway has been a staple of the Sandusky County Fairgrounds for decades. Offering thrilling dirt track racing featuring 410 sprints, 305 sprints, and dirt trucks, it remains one of the premier motorsports destinations in the Midwest.

About FriendShip Kitchen

FriendShip Kitchen is an Ohio-based, employee-owned convenience and food service retailer. With locations across the coast of Lake Erie and central Ohio, they are famous for their FriendShip Chicken, “Ohio’s Tastiest Chicken” and friendly hosts. Living by the motto “All yours, Ohio!” FriendShip is dedicated to serving the local communities that support them.

About Ohio Truck Sales – https://www.ohiotrucks.com/

In 2010, Chris Andrews took a leap, selling the family race team to focus on used semi trucks. The proceeds allowed him to acquire four pre-owned rigs and expand his team. Year by year, sales multiplied—from five to 15, then 30. Today, Ohio Truck Sales sells thousands of used semi-trucks annually. Ohio Truck Sales is now the largest buyer of long-hood used Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks in America. If you’re in the market for a used semi truck, Ohio Truck Sales would be thrilled to match you with a pre-owned piece from our inventory.

About the Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce and Sandusky County Visitors Bureau:

Tonight’s races at Fremont Speedway Fueled by the FriendShip Kitchen are brought to you by the Chamber of Commerce of Sandusky County, Sandusky County Visitors Bureau, Sandusky County Economic Development Corporation and the City of Fremont all working together to make Fremont and Sandusky County a great place to live, work and play. If you or your business would be interested in more information, visit the Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce at www.scchamber.org; the Sandusky County Visitors Bureau at www.sanduskycounty.org; the Sandusky County Economic Development Corporation at www.sanduskycountyedc.net; or the City of Fremont at www.fremontohio.org

Fremont Speedway

July 4, 2026

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry[1]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]; 4. 11N-Darin Naida[8]; 5. 19-TJ Michael[2]; 6. 3-DJ Foos[11]; 7. 16-Gauge Garcia[7]; 8. 5-Kody Brewer[13]; 9. 29-Zeth Sabo[10]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[12]; 11. 44-Aiden Price[5]; 12. 12DD-Darren Dryden[14]; 13. 3J-Trey Jacobs[6]; 14. 7M-Brandon Moore[17]; 15. 15C-Chris Andrews[16]; 16. X-Mike Keegan[9]; 17. 2X-Gage Etgen[15]; 18. 75-Jerry Dahms[18]; 19. 8-Olivia Shelbo[19]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. X-Mike Keegan[1]; 2. 44-Aiden Price[2]; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]; 5. 2X-Gage Etgen[6]; 6. 15C-Chris Andrews[5]; 7. 8-Olivia Shelbo[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]; 4. 11N-Darin Naida[3]; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[5]; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3-DJ Foos[1]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]; 3. 16-Gauge Garcia[3]; 4. 19-TJ Michael[4]; 5. 12DD-Darren Dryden[5]; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[6]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 32-Bryce Lucius[12]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[15]; 3. 19-TJ Michael[13]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[18]; 5. 11N-Darin Naida[17]; 6. 16-Gauge Garcia[19]; 7. 44-Aiden Price[14]; 8. 101-Kalib Henry[16]; 9. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]; 10. X-Mike Keegan[3]; 11. 35-Stuart Brubaker[10]; 12. 3-DJ Foos[6]; 13. 15C-Chris Andrews[5]; 14. 5-Kody Brewer[2]; 15. 12DD-Darren Dryden[7]; 16. 2X-Gage Etgen[9]; 17. 7M-Brandon Moore[4]; 18. 75-Jerry Dahms[11]; 19. 8-Olivia Shelbo[8]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[7]; 2. 8-Bryan Sebetto[6]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[1]; 4. 49I-John Ivy[5]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[4]; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[8]; 7. 2-Brenden Torok[12]; 8. 09-Daniel Hoffman[2]; 9. X15-Kasey Ziebold[9]; 10. 6-Dustin Dinan[10]; 11. 36JR-JJ Henes[17]; 12. 8K-Zach Kramer[13]; 13. 63-Randy Ruble[18]; 14. 39M-Madden Merrill[11]; 15. 28-Shawn Valenti[15]; 16. 0-Bradley Bateson[16]; 17. 3M-Logan Mongeau[14]; 18. 26S-Lee Sommers[22]; 19. 78-Austin Black[21]; 20. 24-Andrea Weaver[23]; 21. 39T-Trevor St Clair[20]; 22. 13M-Kael Mowrer[19]; 23. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[4]; 2. 6-Dustin Dinan[1]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[2]; 4. 09-Daniel Hoffman[3]; 5. 8K-Zach Kramer[5]; 6. 36JR-JJ Henes[6]; 7. 26S-Lee Sommers[8]; 8. 78-Austin Black[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 49I-John Ivy[4]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]; 4. 39M-Madden Merrill[1]; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[6]; 6. 28-Shawn Valenti[5]; 7. 13M-Kael Mowrer[7]; 8. 24-Andrea Weaver[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[2]; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[4]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[3]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[1]; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5]; 6. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair[7]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[17]; 2. 49I-John Ivy[21]; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[5]; 4. 09-Daniel Hoffman[15]; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver[7]; 6. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[8]; 7. 36-Seth Schneider[2]; 8. X15-Kasey Ziebold[19]; 9. 26-Jamie Miller[16]; 10. 6-Dustin Dinan[3]; 11. 39M-Madden Merrill[12]; 12. 2-Brenden Torok[20]; 13. 8K-Zach Kramer[10]; 14. 28-Shawn Valenti[13]; 15. 3M-Logan Mongeau[11]; 16. 36JR-JJ Henes[4]; 17. 0-Bradley Bateson[14]; 18. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 19. 78-Austin Black[22]; 20. 13M-Kael Mowrer[23]; 21. 39T-Trevor St Clair[9]; 22. 26S-Lee Sommers[1]; 23. 24-Andrea Weaver[18]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[6]; 2. 35-Dave Golembiewski[2]; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[10]; 4. 17X-Dustin Keegan[4]; 5. 28K-Jackson Keegan[9]; 6. 1M-Scott Milligan[7]; 7. 95-Steve Miller[3]; 8. X-Jeff Babcock[1]; 9. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[13]; 10. 7-Bill Bruen[15]; 11. 8S-Brandon Stukey[8]; 12. 51-Dave Bankey[17]; 13. 34-Todd Warnick[20]; 14. 20-Caleb Shearn[18]; 15. 101-Chester Fitch[11]; 16. 0K-Bryan Rooker[23]; 17. 55W-Austin White[19]; 18. 4S-Keith Sorg[5]; 19. 32L-Ryan Lozier[21]; 20. 45-Collin Burns[16]; 21. 4J-Jeremiah Miller[22]; 22. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[14]; 23. 9-Curt Inks[12]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. 28K-Jackson Keegan[1]; 3. 35-Dave Golembiewski[3]; 4. 8S-Brandon Stukey[2]; 5. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[5]; 6. 45-Collin Burns[7]; 7. 4J-Jeremiah Miller[8]; 8. 34-Todd Warnick[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4S-Keith Sorg[4]; 2. X-Jeff Babcock[2]; 3. 101-Chester Fitch[1]; 4. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[5]; 5. 1M-Scott Milligan[3]; 6. 51-Dave Bankey[7]; 7. 0K-Bryan Rooker[8]; 8. 32L-Ryan Lozier[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Steve Miller[3]; 2. 17X-Dustin Keegan[4]; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[2]; 4. 9-Curt Inks[1]; 5. 7-Bill Bruen[5]; 6. 20-Caleb Shearn[7]; 7. 55W-Austin White[6]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[10]; 2. 4S-Keith Sorg[6]; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan[17]; 4. 35-Dave Golembiewski[16]; 5. 1M-Scott Milligan[19]; 6. 95-Steve Miller[14]; 7. 8S-Brandon Stukey[3]; 8. X-Jeff Babcock[21]; 9. 8KB-Kent Brewer[4]; 10. 28K-Jackson Keegan[8]; 11. 101-Chester Fitch[23]; 12. 9-Curt Inks[13]; 13. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[9]; 14. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[12]; 15. 7-Bill Bruen[11]; 16. 34-Todd Warnick[15]; 17. 32L-Ryan Lozier[22]; 18. 55W-Austin White[20]; 19. 45-Collin Burns[5]; 20. 51-Dave Bankey[2]; 21. 20-Caleb Shearn[18]; 22. 4J-Jeremiah Miller[1]; 23. 0K-Bryan Rooker[7]