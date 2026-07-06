Five Joining Huset’s Hall of Fame Sunday During Huset’s Speedway Program Presented by Frankman Motor Company

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 6, 2026) – Huset’s Speedway resumes racing this Sunday during Frankman Motor Company presents Hall of Fame Night.

The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – along with the MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers – will be racing.

Christopher Thram holds a four-point lead in the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings over both Ryan Timms and Kaleb Johnson.

Aydin Lloyd owns a five-point advantage in the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series championship standings over Dylan Waxdahl with Brandon Bosma six points behind Lloyd.

Dustin Gulbrandson leads Matt Steuerwald by eight points in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks championship standings with Tim Dann and Craig Hanisch both nine points out of the top spot.

The MSTS standings are tight as well with Lee Goos Jr. leading the MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers championship standings by seven points over Bosma.

Additionally, five new names – Jerry Richert, Jr, Larry Stroman, Gale Pifer, Paul Krueger and Don Marquardt – will be added to the Huset’s Hall of Fame. A meet-and-greet social is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the top floor of the Turn 4 Suites with the induction ceremony at intermission of the racing program.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $23 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

2026 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Christopher Thram – 1 (May 10) and Ryan Timms – 1 (June 14)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Blake Ballenger – 1 (June 14) and Aydin Lloyd – 1 (May 10)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 10); Trevor Tesch – 1 (May 25) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (June 14)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Frankman Motor Company presents Hall of Fame Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.