MONTGOMERY MAKES IT 3 AT SANTA MARIA

By Richie Murray

Nipomo, California (July 4, 2026)………Of Kaleb Montgomery’s three career Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car wins, all three have now come at Nipomo, California’s Santa Maria Speedway.

Starting fourth, the Templeton, California racer took over the lead on lap six, then led the remaining 25 laps to capture his second USAC CRA victory at Santa Maria in a four-week span during Saturday night’s Doug Fort Memorial.

Cole Wakim led the initial four laps from the pole position before fifth starting Connor Lundy surged to the lead on lap five. Montgomery took over one lap later, which proved to be the winning move.

Montgomery was followed to the line by Lundy, Wakim, Woodland Auto Display Fast Qualifier R.J. Johnson and Daylin Perreira.

Heat races presented by Sexton Fire Protection, Roy Miller Freight Lines and Rescue Mission Alliance were won by Wakim, Ryan Timmons and Connor Lundy.

The most serious accident occurred on lap five of the second heat when Danny Faria Jr. got upside down and was transported to a local hospital for observation. Three other drivers flipped during the night’s heat race action. Grant Sexton flipped on lap eight of the second heat. Austin Williams and Bryan Whitley flipped on lap two of the third heat.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: July 4, 2026 – Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California – Doug Fort Memorial

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. R.J. Johnson, 1p, Petty-13.788; 2. Danny Faria Jr., 17v, Faria-14.188; 3. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-14.248; 4. Kaleb Montgomery, 3, Montgomery-14.420; 5. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-14.455; 6. Austin Williams, 17w, Dunkel-14.601; 7. Cole Wakim, 17x, Dunkel-14.708; 8. Grant Sexton, 3x, Sexton-14.777; 9. Bryan Whitley, 22, Whitley-14.864; 10. Brandon Wiley, 33B, Smith-14.897; 11. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-14.950; 12. Daylin Perreira, 21p, Perreira-14.989; 13. Brent Sexton, 44, Sexton-15.366; 14. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-15.510; 15. Mark Henry Jr., 39R, Henry-15.524; 16. Camie Bell, 29c, Bell-15.670; 17. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-15.786.

SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Cole Wakim, 2. Kaleb Montgomery, 3. R.J. Johnson, 4. Brandon Wiley, 5. Brent Sexton, 6. Camie Bell. NT

ROY MILLER FREIGHT LINES SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Ryan Timmons, 2. Brecken Guerrero, 3. Verne Sweeney, 4. Grant Sexton, 5. Danny Faria Jr., 6. Jeff Dyer. NT

RESCUE MISSION ALLIANCE THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Connor Lundy, 2. Daylin Perreira, 3. Mark Henry Jr., 4. Bryan Whitley, 5. Austin Williams. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kaleb Montgomery (4), 2. Connor Lundy (5), 3. Cole Wakim (2), 4. R.J. Johnson (6), 5. Daylin Perriera (9), 6. Ryan Timmons (3), 7. Grant Sexton (8), 8. Jeff Dyer (14), 9. Brent Sexton (10), 10. Brecken Guerrero (1), 11. Mark Henry Jr. (12), 12. Verne Sweeney (11), 13. Camie Bell (13), 14. Austin Williams (7). NT

**Danny Faria Jr. flipped on lap 5 of the second heat and transported to a local hospital for observation. Grant Sexton flipped on lap 8 of the second heat. Austin Williams & Bryan Whitley flipped on lap 2 of the third heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 Cole Wakim, Lap 5 Connor Lundy, Laps 6-30 Kaleb Montgomery

STEVE LAFOND PHOTOS HARD CHARGER: Jeff Dyer (14 to 8th)

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: July 11, 2026 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California