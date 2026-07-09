MUST SEE RACING SET TO INVADE OWOSSO SPEEDWAY SATURDAY NIGHT

From Must See Racing

July 9, 2026 – Indianapolis, Indiana – The Must See Racing Sprint Series returns to action this Saturday night July 11 when the series makes its first and only visit to Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan.

The series last competed at Owosso Speedway last Labor Day Weekend. Kody Swanson swept both of those events in a two-day format.

Entering race #3 of the 2026 championship chase, Bobby Santos III holds the top spot in the point standings with a 26-point margin over Jimmy McCune. Santos III won the most recent series race at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan June 6.

McCune is a five-time former MSR champion and is showing signs hat he could be a championship contender as the season plays out. Three-time and defending series champion Joe Liguori currently sits in third place only 2 points behind McCune.

Owosso Speedway has hosted several competitive Must See Racing events dating back to the 2014 season. Saturday’s event will be the fifteenth MSR appearance at Owosso Speedway.

Last years June 21, 2025 event may have been one of the most exciting in series history. Eventual winner Bobby Santos III and Kody Swanson waged a terrific battle through lapped traffic that wasn’t decided until the last lap in a near photo finish.

Saturday’s event is shaping up to be just as exciting. The event is expected to draw the largest field of cars thus far in 2026.

The early expected entry list shows former series feature winners Colton Bettis, Jimmy McCune, Ryan Litt, Joe Liguori, Jason Blonde, Jeff Bloom, and Charlie Schultz set to participate.

Other expected entrants include Jimmy McCune Jr. Landon Butler, Dorman Snyder, Kevin Mingus, Tommy Nichols, Mike Ling, and JJ Henes among others.

South African Quintin Saayman is also expected to compete in his second MSR event of the season. With Saayman’s participation, three countries will be represented in Saturday’s event along with Canadians Ling and Litt.

For more info, please visit www.mustseeracing.com.