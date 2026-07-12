ALLUM HOLDS OFF SANTOS III FOR FIRST CAREER OWOSSO MUST SEE VICTORY

From David Sink

July 11, 2026 – Ovid, Michigan – Brady Allum pulled off an upset win Saturday night at Owosso Speedway to score his first career Must See Racing feature event in only his third career series start. The win was worth $5400 for Allum’s efforts.

Allum had originally planned to compete in the non-winged 500 Sprint Car Tour event at Jennerstown, Pennsylvania Saturday night. An early Friday afternoon cancelation of that event, due to Saturday’s forecasted rain there, opened up the opportunity for Allum to compete in tonight’s Must See Racing event.

After qualifying a disappointing eleventh earlier in the evening, it didn’t appear Allum would have a chance to compete for the win. A heat race win gained him a spot in the inversion and a chance to start from the pole position.

When the green flag dropped Allum took the lead but was instantly fighting to hold the top spot from a hard charging Charlie Schultz. Allum would eventually secure the top spot from Schultz. An early red flag situation for the blown motor of Jimmy McCune Jr. allowed Schultz another opportunity to challenge for the lead on a double-file restart.

On the restart Allum was able to reclaim the top spot and began to build a sizeable lead over second place Bobby Santos III at that point. Two late race cautions would give Santos III the opportunity to challenge for the top spot to no avail. Allum would drag Santos III into the first turn on both occasions to fend off the brief assaults.

With less than 10 laps remaining, Santos III began slowly reeling in Allum and one last challenge for the lead appeared to be imminent. On the final turn of the last lap, Allum got sideways, and that’s all Santos III needed. He got alongside Allum and the duo raced side-by-side to the checkered. Allum edged Santos III for the win at the stripe by less than a car length.

“I was fighting the car being tight on the last lap” explained Allum in victory lane. “I knew if I gave up the bottom, I was gonna hurt myself. Once I got tight going into three, I just stayed on the gas, on the bottom, and hoped he (Santos III) wouldn’t get a good run.

“This is actually my non-winged car. It wasn’t even supposed to be here this weekend. At the last minute we welded some wing posts on it and decided to come here. If it wasn’t for the Jennerstown rainout, we wouldn’t be here tonight” a jubilant Allum concluded.

Jimmy McCune was third followed by Ryan Litt and Kevin Mingus rounding out the top five.

Sixteen-year-old Colton Bettis was the nights P1 Chassis Fast Time Award winner. His 12.337 second lap was good enough for a $500 cash bonus from Chaz Hambling and P1 Chassis.

McCune was the TTI Machine heat race #1 winner. Allum was the Steadfast For Veterans heat race #2 winner. Joe Liguori was the Big D Energy Drink heat #3 winner.

The finish:

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 87jr-Brady Allum; 2. 22a-Bobby Santos III; 3. 88-Jimmy McCune; 4. 07-Ryan Litt; 5. Z10-Kevin Mingus; 6. 4-Donnie Adams Jr.; 7. 5-Joe Liguori; 8. 9s-Charlie Schultz; 9. 55-Tommy Nichols; 10. 97-George Gustafson; 11. 81-Race Bible; 12. 7-Quintin Saayman; 13. 55-Mike Ling; 14. 11g-Tom Geren; 15. 155-Colton Bettis; 16. 53-Justin Harper; 17. 250-Jeff Bloom; 18. 88jr-Jimmy McCune Jr.; 19.36-JJ Henes; DNS 15t Landon Butler; 42-Dorman Snyder