Dakota Albright Picks Up Third Win of 2026

PETERSEN MEDIA

A couple weekends removed from battling mechanical gremlins, Dakota Albright returned to form on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway where he scored his third win of the season.

“We headed into Placerville Speedway on Saturday night wanting to try a few things outside of our normal,” Dakota Albright said. “Our changes weren’t quite what we had hoped for early in the night so for the feature we went back to more of our normal and it worked out for us.”

Checking in at Placerville Speedway on Saturday night, Albright got the night underway by timing his Thompson’s Family of Dealerships/Matos Accountancy/Greenwood Machine and Fab backed No. 35JR in third quickest in qualifications.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, the Waterford, CA driver had some struggles as he couldn’t get moving forward how he had hoped.

Finishing third, Albright and company went to work to make changes for the impending feature event as he was slotted to take the green flag from the third starting position. When the feature event went green, Albright’s entry stumbled a bit as he slipped back to fourth.

On the race’s third lap, a three wide battle saw Albright win a drag race into turn three as he escaped with the third position until the action was halted by a yellow flag.

Restarting in third, Albright was able to jump into second as he turned his attention to race leader, Jason Schostag.

With Schostag setting a good pace, Albright was patient as he gave chase. Showing him a nose a few times, Albright continued to run in second until another stoppage slowed the action.

The restart saw Albright build his momentum up and pull alongside him on the exit of turn two and take over the race lead as the field raced down the back stretch.

Assuming the top spot, Albright was able to pull away from the field and score his third win of the season.

“Really happy with how our car was in the feature event,” Dakota Albright added. “I could go anywhere I needed and that was huge in working our way forward from fourth.”

Dakota Albright would like to thank Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, Matos Accountancy, Greenwood Machine and Fabrication, 530 Wraps, Oval Chassis Research, Parker Performance and Fabrication, Romey’s Window Cleaning, Nutcher Milk, Angels Heavy Haul, West Steel and Plastics, Calhot Powder Coating, Sala Racing, Petersen Media, and Simpson Race Products for their support in 2025.

ON TAP: Albright will be back in action on August 7th at Plaza Park in Visalia, CA.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Dakota Albright by following Albright Racing on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089236251768&mibextid=JRoKGi, or by following him on Twitter at @Albright35jr.